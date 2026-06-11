Anya Taylor-Joy to Lead New Apple TV Crime Thriller Lucky

Following her massive success in The Queen's Gambit, Anya Taylor-Joy returns to streaming television in the upcoming series Lucky, a high-stakes heist thriller premiering in 2026.

Anya Taylor-Joy is preparing to make a highly anticipated return to the world of streaming television, ending a hiatus that has lasted six years. The versatile actress is set to lead a new Apple TV series titled Lucky, which is scheduled to premiere on July 15, 2026.

This upcoming project marks a significant shift in her recent professional focus, as she has spent much of the last several years dominating the cinematic landscape. Lucky is based on the 2021 novel written by Marissa Stapley and promises to be a high-tension journey. The story centers on a character named Lucky, played by Taylor-Joy, who finds herself in a perilous situation after a planned heist goes terribly wrong.

As a result, she becomes a fugitive, hunted simultaneously by a ruthless crime boss and the federal agents of the FBI. The series features a powerhouse supporting cast, including the legendary Annette Bening, who portrays Priscilla Matheson, the calculating mob leader determined to capture Lucky. Timothy Olyphant joins the cast as John Armstrong, Lucky's father, adding a familial layer of complexity to the thriller. Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor will play Agent Billie Rand, representing the legal pursuit of the protagonist.

The ensemble is further strengthened by performers such as Drew Starkey, Clifton Collins Jr., and William Fichtner, ensuring a rich tapestry of characters in this crime-driven narrative. This return to the small screen is particularly noteworthy because her previous venture into streaming was the monumental success of The Queen's Gambit in 2020. That Netflix miniseries became a cultural phenomenon during the early stages of the global pandemic, introducing audiences to Beth Harmon, a chess prodigy struggling with addiction and trauma.

Based on the 1983 novel, the show tracked Beth's journey from a lonely childhood in an orphanage to the heights of the international chess circuit in the 1950s and 1960s. Taylor-Joy's performance was lauded for its precision and emotional depth, earning her a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Limited Series and multiple Emmy nominations. The contrast between the intellectual, period-piece atmosphere of The Queen's Gambit and the gritty, fast-paced action of Lucky demonstrates the actress's remarkable range.

While Beth Harmon fought internal demons and an oppressive patriarchal sports world, Lucky must fight for survival against organized crime and federal law enforcement. Beyond her television work, Taylor-Joy has cultivated a film career that is nothing short of extraordinary. Since her early days in projects like Vampire Academy and Endeavour, she quickly ascended to stardom with her breakout role in Robert Eggers' folk horror masterpiece, The Witch.

As Thomasin, she captured the terrifying isolation of a family torn apart by supernatural forces in colonial New England. Following this, she displayed her ability to handle diverse genres, appearing in the psychological thriller Split, the period romance Emma, and the superhero-adjacent The New Mutants.

Her recent work has seen her take on massive roles in high-budget franchises, including her presence in the Dune series and her lead performance in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, where she navigated the wasteland with intensity and grace. This trajectory from indie horror to blockbuster action has made her one of the most sought-after talents in Hollywood.

Interestingly, while Lucky is her first streaming series in years, she is already well-acquainted with the Apple TV ecosystem through her role in the film The Gorge. This project is a unique blend of science fiction, romance, horror, and action. In The Gorge, Taylor-Joy plays Drasa, a Lithuanian mercenary stationed in a secretive tower guarding a mysterious mountain divide. Opposite her is Miles Teller, who plays Levi Kane, a U.S. Marine Scout guarding the opposite side of the gorge.

The film explores the developing romance between these two solitary soldiers as they face unknown threats, blending high-stakes action with an endearing emotional core. Her transition from the futuristic towers of The Gorge to the criminal underworld of Lucky highlights her commitment to challenging herself with varied storytelling styles. As the release date of July 15, 2026, approaches, expectations are soaring for Lucky.

The combination of a strong literary source, a talented directing team including Jet Wilkinson and Jonathan van Tulleken, and a lead actress at the peak of her powers suggests that the series will be a major hit for Apple TV. By stepping back into the streaming arena, Anya Taylor-Joy is not just revisiting a medium she mastered with The Queen's Gambit, but is evolving her craft to meet the demands of a modern crime thriller.

The industry and fans alike are eager to see how she handles the role of a fugitive on the run, promising a performance that is as gripping as her previous cinematic achievements





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