Anya Taylor-Joy describes being rendered speechless by Ian McKellen during filming of Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum. Explore her casting journey and upcoming Dune role.

Anya Taylor-Joy experienced a moment of total silence when she first encountered Ian McKellen on the set of The Hunt for Gollum. The actress admitted that seeing McKellen in his legendary role as Gandalf left her unable to speak. She described the moment as incredibly surreal, noting that the actor is actually very funny and wonderful in person.

Taylor-Joy recalled the specific shock of seeing McKellen fully embodied as the wizard Gandalf. She emphasized that while he is a lovely man off-screen, the character remains formidable. The combination of his acting skill and the iconic costume created an overwhelming experience for the younger cast member. She stated that seeing Gandalf was simply too much to handle in that initial encounter.

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The lead actress has had a specific desire to work within the Lord of the Rings franchise for some time. She contacted her agent while promoting the first Dune film to express her interest if a new project ever materialized. Her role in The Hunt for Gollum marks the realization of that long-standing professional goal. She views the opportunity as a significant achievement in her career trajectory.

Before diving into the new fantasy epic, Taylor-Joy admitted she had a childhood misconception about fandom boundaries. She believed she had to choose between being a Harry Potter fan or a Lord of Rings fan. The isolation of the COVID pandemic allowed her to watch the entire Lord of the Rings trilogy. This experience taught her that she could love both franchises simultaneously.

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She is now reading the source novels to better prepare for her performance. The upcoming film features a mix of new cast members and returning franchise veterans. Kate Winslet stars as Marigol, while Leo Woodall plays Halvard. Original cast members like Elijah Wood and Lee Pace are also returning to their iconic roles.

Interviews regarding The Hunt for Gollum reveal how the presence of established legends impacts new actors. Taylor-Joy recalled the specific shock of seeing McKellen fully embodied as the wizard Gandalf. She emphasized that while he is a lovely man off-screen, the character remains formidable. The combination of his acting skill and the iconic costume created an overwhelming experience for the younger cast member.

The production of The Hunt for Gollum continues to build anticipation among fantasy fans. The film is scheduled for theatrical release in December of next year. Taylor-Joy expressed her excitement about the project, joking that having the role on her tombstone would be a high honor. She feels the part of Lethal Elf represents a successful chapter in her life.

Her schedule remains packed with major blockbuster appearances in the near future. Denis Villeneuve's final Dune film, Dune Part Three, arrives on December 18. Taylor-Joy returns to the franchise as Alia Atreides, the younger sister of Paul Atreides. This role maintains her connection to one of science fiction's most successful modern series.

Meanwhile, other industry figures are navigating their own career decisions. Woody Harrelson previously turned down the role of Haymitch in The Hunger Games twice. He felt the script did not offer enough material for the character. This decision highlights the selective nature of major franchise casting.

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The entertainment landscape continues to shift with new announcements and legal developments. Russell T Davies criticized recent comments about artificial intelligence in Doctor Who. He teased that production for the show will resume next summer. These concurrent stories reflect the dynamic state of current media production.

Additional projects are also moving forward in the industry. A new feel-good comedy titled It Is Alright features Paul Bettany and Colin Firth. Pride and Prejudice is being rebooted for Netflix with Emma Corrin and Jack Lowden. These varied releases show a diverse range of genres entering the market.

Taylor-Joy's experience with McKellen underscores the weight of legacy in long-running franchises. New actors often feel the pressure of standing beside established legends. Her open admission of being starstruck adds a human element to the high-production world of fantasy filmmaking.

The intersection of nostalgia and new storytelling defines the current era of blockbuster cinema. The Hunt for Gollum relies on familiar faces to draw audiences. Taylor-Joy's enthusiasm signals confidence in the project's potential success. Her dual focus on Dune and Lord of the Rings keeps her at the center of genre fandom.