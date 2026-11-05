Anya Taylor-Joy Star Power in 2026 Movies and TV Shows Drives Box Office and Streaming Hits

Anya Taylor-Joy dominates 2026 with blockbuster movie success and streaming records. Discover how her roles in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie and Lucky define her benchmark year.

Anya Taylor-Joy has established a definitive benchmark year in 2026, securing her status as a leading force in global entertainment through a combination of monumental box office achievements and critically acclaimed television roles. The actress has seamlessly transitioned between major theatrical releases and high-stakes streaming projects, demonstrating a rare versatility that has captured the attention of studios and audiences alike. Her portfolio for the year includes the historic success of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie and the gripping Apple TV crime thriller Lucky, cementing her position at the forefront of modern cinema and television.

Box Office Records With Princess Peach Role

Anya Taylor-Joy reprised her role as Princess Peach in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, a production that achieved a significant milestone as the first feature film of 2026 to reach one billion dollars at the global box office. This financial success underscores the massive commercial appeal of the project and Taylor-Joy's ability to anchor a franchise that commands international attention. The film's rapid ascent to this financial height highlights the enduring popularity of the source material and the effective casting choices made by the production team.

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The achievement of crossing the one billion dollar threshold early in the year sets a new precedent for 2026 releases, indicating a robust return to theatrical attendance and strong consumer appetite for major cinematic events. Taylor-Joy's performance contributed to the film's broad demographic appeal, bridging gaps between younger viewers drawn to the animated elements and adult audiences familiar with the gaming legacy. This success has immediate implications for the franchise's future, likely securing rapid greenlights for subsequent installments and related media extensions.

Critical Acclaim For Apple TV Crime Thriller Lucky

Anya Taylor-Joy made her long-awaited return to television through her leading role in Lucky, a crime thriller series available on Apple TV that has garnered solid reviews from both critics and fans throughout its first season. The project marks a significant evolution in her career, moving beyond the blockbuster film sphere to tackle complex character work in a serialized format. Co-starring alongside Timothy Olyphant, the series has been praised for its atmospheric tension and the nuanced performance Taylor-Joy brings to her role, adding depth to the narrative landscape of modern crime dramas.

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The decision to take on this television project demonstrates a strategic move by Taylor-Joy to diversify her portfolio and engage with more intimate storytelling formats. The positive reception from audiences suggests a strong desire for high-quality television content that rivals the production values of major films. Apple TV has historically leveraged big-name stars to drive subscriber growth, and the success of Lucky reinforces this strategy while providing Taylor-Joy with a platform to showcase her range in a different medium.

Streaming Success With The Gorge On Apple TV

Anya Taylor-Joy's previous work on Apple TV continues to perform exceptionally well in the streaming landscape, particularly with her sci-fi thriller The Gorge. Released last year on Valentine's Day, the same day that Captain America: Brave New World hit theaters, the film paired Taylor-Joy with Miles Teller from Top Gun: Maverick. This project has evolved from a standard release into a cultural phenomenon, persisting on Apple TV watchlists for over three hundred days in 2026 alone.

The longevity of The Gorge on top ten streaming lists is a remarkable feat, especially considering it is only approximately three hundred days into the year. The film maintained its position in the top ten for almost all of 2025 as well, indicating a sustained viewer interest that far exceeds typical streaming lifecycle trends. This enduring popularity highlights the film's strong word-of-mouth appeal and its ability to retain viewership long after its initial release, distinguishing it from other titles that fade from relevance quickly.

The continued success of The Gorge reinforces Apple TV's reputation for acquiring and promoting big-time stars for their most impactful projects. By retaining such content, the platform ensures a steady flow of engaging material that keeps subscribers active and invested. For Taylor-Joy, this consistent presence in streaming metrics adds another layer to her professional achievements, showing that her appeal extends beyond opening weekends to long-term viewer engagement.

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Future Projects Including Dune Part Three

Anya Taylor-Joy's future trajectory in entertainment remains exceptionally bright, with a slate of imminent roles that promise to further expand her influence in the industry. She is set to appear in Dune: Part Three, a highly anticipated entry in the science fiction saga that builds upon the massive success of its predecessors. Her involvement in this franchise places her alongside other major cinematic properties, signaling her acceptance into the ranks of genre-defining stars.

Additionally, Taylor-Joy will star in the upcoming production The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum, joining another monumental literary adaptation that commands global interest. These roles, combined with her previous work in The Queen's Gambit and Sacrifice, illustrate a consistent pattern of choosing high-profile, culturally significant projects. The combination of these upcoming commitments ensures that Taylor-Joy will remain a central figure in entertainment conversations for the foreseeable future, driving audience engagement across multiple platforms and genres.

Her return to Netflix in October to star opposite Chris Evans in Sacrifice further demonstrates her ability to navigate different studio environments and streaming giants. Each project adds a new dimension to her career, allowing her to connect with diverse audience bases and critical circles. As these projects move into production and release, the industry watches closely to see how Taylor-Joy continues to shape the narrative landscape of modern storytelling.