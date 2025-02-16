Anya Taylor-Joy's The Gorge: A Redemption Arc in Sci-Fi Horror

Anya Taylor-Joy's latest film, The Gorge, offers a promising exploration of the sci-fi horror genre, contrasting with the disappointing reception of her previous Marvel outing, The New Mutants. The film's connections to the MCU through its cast and director could potentially pave the way for a more successful foray into the Marvel universe for the talented actress.

Anya Taylor-Joy is an actress who has rapidly risen to prominence in Hollywood. She has starred in projects across multiple streaming platforms and both large and small screen productions. Her versatility as an actress, able to seamlessly transition between diverse characters and genres, has propelled her career forward. However, like any actor, she has been involved in both successful and less successful films. Her foray into the sci-fi horror genre predates her role in Apple TV+'s The Gorge .

While The Gorge marks a positive step in this genre for her, her earlier film, The New Mutants, unfortunately failed to resonate with audiences and critics alike. The New Mutants, released in 2020, was a Marvel film set in the Fox X-Men universe. Despite a modest budget, it underperformed at the box office and received overwhelmingly negative reviews. Several factors contributed to its failure, including the confusion surrounding Disney's acquisition of Fox and the subsequent uncertainty about the film's place within the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Additionally, significant alterations to beloved characters from the Marvel Comics source material alienated fans and left viewers confused. However, Taylor-Joy's performance in The Gorge offers a promising contrast. She stars alongside Miles Teller, who previously played Reed Richards in the critically panned Fant4stic reboot. The film is also directed by Scott Derrickson, known for his work on Doctor Strange within the MCU. This shared experience with Marvel productions could potentially translate into a more positive engagement with the MCU for Taylor-Joy in the future. The Gorge, while exploring similar themes of mutant monsters and a fight for survival, presents a more cohesive and compelling narrative.





screenrant / 🏆 7. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Anya Taylor-Joy The Gorge The New Mutants Sci-Fi Horror Marvel Cinematic Universe Miles Teller Scott Derrickson

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Menu's Deleted Ending Scene Revealed What’s Really Behind Chef Slowik’s Mysterious Silver DoorAnya Taylor-Joy as Margot Eating a Cheeseburger in The Menu

Read more »

The 10 Most Popular Movies on Netflix Right NowAnya Taylor-Joy eating a burger as Margot in The Menu.

Read more »

Star snaps of the week: 'Leg day' with Rita Ora and moreRita Ora, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ciara and more star snaps of the week.

Read more »

Anya Taylor-Joy’s 88% Rotten Tomatoes Psychological Horror Thriller Is Serving Up Success on a New StreamerAnya Taylor-Joy in The Menu

Read more »

"Dead. Dead": Anya Taylor-Joy Reacts To Sigourney Weaver Pitching Her For The Avatar FranchiseAnya Taylor-Joy looking at someone standing next to her in The Menu

Read more »

The Gorge Review: Anya Taylor-Joy and Miles Teller Play a Survival Horror VideogameDirected by The Black Phone's Scott Derrickson, The Gorge promises to tell a love story filled with horror, sci-fi, and action.

Read more »