Anya Taylor-Joy’s Dramatic Vintage Coat Was Made From Over-the-Top Organza Ruffles

She went archival for the LACMA Gala

Last night, the film, fashion, art, and entertainment worlds came together for the Los Angeles County Museum of Art ’s 15th annualfilmmaker Denis Villeneuve and painter Vija Celmins, known for her photo-realistic explorations of nature.

And among the star-studded list of attendees, fromStyled by Law Roach, the actor went vintage for the occasion, digging through the Pierre Cardin archives for a shimmering Spring/Summer 1997 ensemble. For a base layer, the look featured a sleek and simple silver slip dress, held up by delicate straps and adorned all over with subtle embroidery. The maxi was wrapped in a dramatic, voluminous coat, fashioned from layers of organza stitched into oversize ruffles.

Also read Anya Taylor-Joy Repurposes Archival Pierre Cardin Haute Couture Bridal Gown for the Red Carpet at LACMA Gala 2026

It created a spiral effect that brought the eye down to her matching open-toe Jimmy Choo platforms, and back up to her celestial Tiffany & Co. diamond necklace. Taylor-Joy pulled her hair into a slicked-back bun and gave her eyelids an icy shimmer.

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Diamond studs finished things off, and she posed for photos with Villeneuve in front of Chris Burden’s publicThe annual fundraising event, co-chaired once again by Leonardo DiCaprio and LACMA trustee Eva Chow, supported the museum’s efforts to expand its programming, making film more central to its exhibitions and education.