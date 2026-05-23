Anya Taylor-Joy's Cinematic Calendar 2026

The article highlights the various roles and projects upcoming Anya Taylor-Joy will be involved in during 2026, including her leading roles in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, Lucky, Dune: Part Three, and showcasing her talent in a film directed by Denis Villeneuve for the next James Bond movie. It also mentions her previous collaborations with Apple TV.

2026 is gearing up to be a momentous year for Anya Taylor-Joy , who can already be seen starring in the first movie to cross the $1 billion mark at the box office, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie .

Taylor-Joy will also showcase her talent in the critically acclaimed series Lucky, co-starring Timothy Olyphant, and Dune: Part Three, which is being directed by renowned filmmaker Denis Villeneuve. Additionally, she has already established a reputation for working with Apple TV on hit projects such as The Gorge, a science fiction thriller that premiered on Valentine's Day weekend





Collider / 🏆 1. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Anya Taylor-Joy Super Mario Galaxy Movie Lucky Dune: Part Three Apple TV Denis Villeneuve

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Supergirl confirmed for Man of Tomorrow and set for solo film in 2026DC Studios executive Peter Safran confirmed that Kara Zor‑El will appear in the upcoming Man of Tomorrow and will lead her own feature film inspired by the Supergirl Woman of Tomorrow comic series. The announcement follows on‑set sightings of Milly Alcock and details the film's storyline, cast and release dates, while also highlighting related DC universe updates.

Read more »

Netflix Takes US Rights To Chris Evans, Anya Taylor-Joy's 'Sacrifice'Netflix is taking US rights to Romain Gavras' starry satire Sacrifice, starring Chris Evans, Anya Taylor-Joy, Salma Hayek Pinault and Vincent Cassel.

Read more »

The Twain Shall Meet: 2026 Toyota GR Corolla vs. 2026 Toyota GR YarisThe GR Corolla's switch to European production gave R&T the chance to experience it alongside its smaller sibling.

Read more »

2026 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500 Leaderboard - May 24, 2026View 2026 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500 race, qualifier and practice leaderboards, live streams, bonus cameras, videos and odds information.

Read more »