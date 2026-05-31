Anya Taylor-Joy Returns to TV in Lucky, a Thrilling New Series on Apple TV+

Following her acclaimed performance in The Queen's Gambit, Anya Taylor-Joy stars in Lucky, an adaptation of Marissa Stapley's novel about a child prodigy con artist on the run.

Anya Taylor-Joy captured global attention with her mesmerizing portrayal of Beth Harmon in Netflix's The Queen's Gambit , a series that turned the game of chess into a gripping drama.

Her performance as a troubled prodigy struggling with addiction and isolation resonated deeply with audiences, earning her critical acclaim and a Golden Globe. Now, Taylor-Joy is set to return to television in a similarly complex role with Lucky, an Apple TV+ limited series based on Marissa Stapley's 2021 novel. The show promises to blend the psychological depth of The Queen's Gambit with the high-stakes thrills of an action story, positioning Lucky as a potential standout in Taylor-Joy's already impressive filmography.

Lucky follows the titular character, Lucky Armstrong, a young woman with a troubled past who has become a master con artist. Much like Beth Harmon, Lucky is a child prodigy, but her genius lies in deception rather than chess. The story begins with a multi-million-dollar heist gone wrong, forcing Lucky to flee from both law enforcement and dangerous criminals.

Her only hope for redemption is a winning lottery ticket, but claiming it would expose her identity and bring her past crashing down. Taylor-Joy's ability to portray flawed, multifaceted characters is well-documented, and Lucky offers her the chance to explore similar themes of self-destruction and resilience.

The series is expected to delve into Lucky's childhood, her complicated relationship with her parents, and her struggle to escape a life of crime, echoing the emotional depth that made The Queen's Gambit so compelling. Taylor-Joy has been highly selective about her projects since The Queen's Gambit, choosing quality over quantity.

Her film roles have included critically praised works like The Northman and Last Night in Soho, while her television appearances have been limited to a guest arc on Peaky Blinders and hosting Saturday Night Live. This careful curation suggests that Lucky is a project she believes in deeply. Apple TV+ has also earned a reputation for producing high-quality, risk-taking content across genres, from the sci-fi epic Foundation to the dark comedy Ted Lasso.

The collaboration between Taylor-Joy and Apple TV+ seems like a natural fit, and early buzz indicates that Lucky could rival or even surpass The Queen's Gambit in terms of character complexity and narrative tension. With a premiere date set for July 15, 2026, fans of Taylor-Joy and compelling drama have reason to be excited. Lucky is not just another TV series; it is a testament to the enduring appeal of stories about flawed, brilliant women fighting to rewrite their destinies





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