Anya Taylor-Joy Repurposes Archival Pierre Cardin Haute Couture Bridal Gown for the Red Carpet at LACMA Gala 2026

The actress pulled a look from the brand's 1997 archives.

archives for another special occasion. The look, worn to the 2026 Los Angeles County Museum of Art’s Art+Filmtonight, was first shown in 1997 and offers a glimpse of what Cardin believed bridal fashion might look like in the future.

The hature couture gown is a slip style featuring a sheer silver overlay with a floral print. Thin silver metallic straps give way to glistening crystallized appliqués seen throughout the gown that further emphasize the florals, outlining each bloom. The slip-style was layered with a boa of sorts that swept the floor, made of a wavy, iridescent fabric. The textural piece draped around Taylor-Joy’s neck, laying over her forearms before hitting the floor.

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The boa featured sheer sleeves that the actress put her arms through, serving more as a futuristic shawl.was a futuristic one, featuring playful textures that strayed from the cookie-cutter traditional silhouettes of the late 90s. The slip harkens to common slip-style bridal gowns seen on the likes of Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, while the added shawl offers a dramatic touch that looks to silhouettes of the future.

Bridalwear of the 90s was slinky and uncomplicated, although others were fairytale-esque in nature with voluminous leg-of-mutton sleeves. It seems Cardin aimed to marry the two silhouettes, balancing the classic slip with the romantic and fun.

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This 1997 style was shown back in 2019 at the Brooklyn Museum in an exhibition meant to show off Cardin’s more futuristic pieces titledArchival pieces like this one were shown alongside furniture, lighting, fashion sketches, Cardin’s personal photographs, and excerpts from television, documentaries, and feature films. Taylor-Joy’s garment has traveled a long way from its conception, once made for a chapel, now repurposed for the red carpet.

Seemingly a fitting spot for Cardin’s futuristic vision.wore a sparkling array of Tiffany & Co. jewelry, including a Schlumberger Stars and Moons necklace and stud diamond earrings with silver hardware. In order to mirror the silver accents featured in her dress, Taylor-Joy wore metallic silver platform sandals that peeked out subtly beneath the hem of her gown. The actress’s white-blonde hair was slicked back into a sleek bun.

The Los Angeles County Museum of Art’s 15th annual Art+Film Gala brought Hollywood and the art world together on Saturday, honoring artist Vija Celmins and “Dune” director Denis Villeneuve. Leonardo DiCaprio and LACMA trustee Eva Chow returned as co-chairs, while Gucci continued its presenting sponsorship, a role it has held since the gala’s 2011 debut. Blackpink’s Rosé was tapped to perform. Proceeds support the museum’s film programming, exhibitions, and educational initiatives.

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