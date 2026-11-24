Anya Taylor-Joy channels Madonna in a striking Dazed magazine feature, discussing her role as Alia Atreides, childhood alienation, and overcoming bullying through empathy.

Anya Taylor-Joy has captured global attention by channeling pop icon Madonna for a bold visual tribute in the winter issue of Dazed magazine. The thirty-year-old actress posed in the legendary Jean Paul Gaultier cone bra, a garment originally designed for Madonna during her Blonde Ambition World Tour in nineteen ninety.

Reclaiming Iconic Fashion History

Taylor-Joy transformed the historic corset for a striking editorial spread that bridges decades of fashion history. She paired the iconic leather piece with chunky buckles and edgy makeup to create a modern interpretation of the classic look. The image serves as a direct homage to the sixty-eight-year-old Madonna, who first wore the design over three decades ago.

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The actress embraced the visual symbolism of the outfit to reflect on her own career trajectory. By adopting the image of a pop legend who also pushed boundaries, Taylor-Joy highlights her own history of playing female characters pushed to extremes. This visual choice anchors her recent work in a lineage of strong, complex women in media.

From The Queen's Gambit to Dune Universe

The star discusses her evolution from her breakout role in The Queen's Gambit to her upcoming part in the Dune prequel Furiosa. Her newest assignment involves portraying Alia Atreides in Dune Part Three, a role that demands significant emotional and physical range. This project marks a significant escalation in her career, moving her into the highest echelons of global blockbuster cinema.

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Previous credits such as Lucky and The Northman demonstrate her willingness to take on challenging and unconventional parts. Each role has contributed to her reputation as an actress who deeply inhabits her characters. The transition to the Dune franchise represents a new height in her professional journey, requiring her to master a new dialect and complex lore.

Overcoming Childhood Alienation and Bullying

Taylor-Joy opened up about feeling like an outsider during her formative years in the honest interview. She relocated from Argentina to London at the age of six, enrolling at the fee-paying Queen's Gate School in South Kensington. The move immediately alienated her from peers, leading to intense bullying from classmates who mocked her appearance.

The actress recalled being told she was not beautiful after kissing a classmate on the cheek. Despite this early harassment, her path to fame began unexpectedly. A teenage Taylor-Joy was discovered by Sarah Doukas, the head of modelling agency Storm, while trying on high heels outside Harrods. Doukas pulled up alongside her in a car and offered to sign her on the spot.

Building Empathy Through Hardship

The actress has reframed her difficult past as a source of strength and professional preparation. She stated that her karmic and intense life experiences have allowed her to develop a deep muscle of empathy. She explained that hitting rock bottoms forced her to make a conscious choice to be happy, rather than remaining defined by pain.

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Taylor-Joy noted that her transient childhood, which once caused her isolation, now serves her well. She loves her parents deeply and considers them her best friends, yet she always felt she had been hatched from an egg and dropped into the world. She now views her uprooted youth as the perfect setup for the transient life required of an actress. This perspective allows her to approach her roles with greater depth and understanding.