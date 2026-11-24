Anya Taylor-Joy opens up about her traumatic childhood, bullying, and 'hitting rock bottom' in a candid Dazed magazine interview ahead of Dune: Part Three.

Anya Taylor-Joy has revealed the depths of her personal struggles, describing a period of 'hitting rock bottom and living through pain' in a recent feature for Dazed magazine. The 30-year-old actress shared these raw reflections for the publication's winter issue, discussing how her turbulent past has shaped her worldview and her approach to acting.

Anya Taylor-Joy's Honest Interview for Dazed Magazine

For the edgy shoot accompanying the interview, Taylor-Joy posed in a series of scantily clad looks that highlighted her vulnerability and openness. During the conversation, the star spoke candidly about the hardships she endured growing up, contrasting sharply with her current status as one of Hollywood's most sought-after performers. She emphasized that her journey through these difficult times has been instrumental in developing her resilience and empathy.

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Childhood Alienation and School Bullying Experiences

Taylor-Joy described feeling like an 'alien' for most of her life, struggling to connect with her ancestry or a sense of belonging. She explained that she felt isolated, as if she had been 'hatched from an egg and dropped here,' despite loving her parents deeply and considering them her best friends. This sense of displacement stemmed from her early years, which were marked by frequent moves and a lack of stability.

After relocating from Buenos Aires, Argentina to London at the age of six, the actress enrolled at the fee-paying Queen's Gate School in South Kensington. Her transition into British society was fraught with difficulty, as she faced intense bullying from her classmates. The isolation began after she kissed a classmate on the cheek, leading to repeated taunts about her appearance and making her feel that she was not beautiful.

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Storm Agency Discovery and Career Launch

Despite the torment she faced at school, Taylor-Joy's life took a dramatic turn when she was a teenager. While trying to break in a pair of high heels for a party outside Harrods, a car pulled up alongside her. Inside was Sarah Doukas, the head of the modelling agency Storm, who recognized her potential immediately and wanted to sign her on the spot. This encounter marked the beginning of her professional journey in the entertainment industry.

Taylor-Joy noted that her 'hardcore life' has been 'karmic and intense,' taking her through many places via pain. She reflected that hitting multiple rock bottoms eventually leads to a dark room where one must make a choice. For her, that choice was to reclaim her happiness and use her experiences to strengthen her 'muscle of empathy' rather than letting them define her negatively.

Embracing Nomadic Life and Dune: Part Three Role

The actress now splits her time between London and Los Angeles, fully embracing her nomadic nature. She recalled how her uprooted childhood initially felt traumatic, leading her to refuse to learn English in hopes of returning to Argentina. However, she now views those early disruptions as a perfect setup for the transient life of an actress, allowing her to feel at home in various environments.

Taylor-Joy's career is defined by playing female characters pushed to extremes, including roles in The Queen's Gambit, Lucky, The Northman, and the Mad Max prequel Furiosa. Her new part as Alia Atreides in Dune: Part Three continues this trend, prompting her to reflect on her own identity and ancestry. This upcoming role represents a significant milestone in her career, building on the strength she has forged through her personal challenges.