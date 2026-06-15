Anya Taylor-Joy has joined the cast of The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum, with Warner Bros. confirming she will play Seren. The new film in Middle-earth will be released in theaters on December 17, 2027.

Anya Taylor-Joy has joined the cast of The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum, with Warner Bros. confirming she will play Seren. The new film in Middle-earth will be released in theaters on December 17, 2027.

Reports say Kate Winslet, Jamie Dornan, and Leo Woodall have joined, with Ian McKellen and Elijah Wood returning. Andy Serkis directs and stars as Gollum in the first of two new live-action Lord of the Rings movies from Warner Bros. The story will reportedly follow Aragorn and Gandalf searching for Gollum to learn more information about Bilbo's ring, the One Ring that threatens all of Middle-earth.

Ken Kamins, Boyens revealed when the film will take place, stating that it is set after the birthday party of Bilbo and before the Mines Of Moria. The story will be told through the perspective of Gollum. The film will be self-contained and is not a part of the original trilogy. Sources like Ian McKellen and Elijah Wood are set to return as Gandalf and Frodo, respectively, while Lee Pace as Thranduil.

Andy Serkis will direct and star as Gollum in the film. The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum is set for a December 17, 2027 theatrical release in Middle-earth. Anya Taylor-Joy joins The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum, with Warner Bros. confirming she will play Seren. The post also confirms that Taylor-Joy is set to play Seren.

Welcome to the hunt, Anya Taylor-Joy. The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum only in theaters 17 December 2027. Unless I missed them, and please correct me if I'm wrong, but this appears to be the first one of these that Warner Bros. has shared. The film will reportedly follow Aragorn and Gandalf searching for Gollum to learn more information about Bilbo's ring, the One Ring that threatens all of Middle-earth





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The Lord Of The Rings: The Hunt For Gollum Anya Taylor-Joy Warner Bros. Ian Mckellen Elijah Wood Andy Serkis Gollum Middle-Earth

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