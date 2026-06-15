Anya Taylor-Joy Joins The Hunt for Gollum in New Lord of the Rings Film

Anya Taylor-Joy is set to star as Seren in The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum, directed by Andy Serkis. The film, which expands on Aragorn's quest to find Gollum before The Fellowship of the Ring, adds a major star to its ensemble. Taylor-Joy's recent acclaimed roles and franchise work highlight her rising profile. Directed by Serkis, who also plays Gollum, the movie delves into a key but underdeveloped thread from Tolkien's books that shapes the War of the Ring. Warner Bros.' return to Middle-earth continues with this exciting new chapter.

Anya Taylor-Joy has been cast as Seren in The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum, directed by Andy Serkis who reprises his role as Gollum.

The film explores Aragorn's search for Gollum prior to The Fellowship of the Ring, building on a small but pivotal narrative thread from Tolkien's legendarium. Taylor-Joy's addition to the already notable ensemble has generated significant excitement among fans. She is recognized for her performances in The Queen's Gambit, The Menu, The Northman, and Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, as well as voicing Princess Peach in The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Her upcoming involvement in Dune: Part Three further underscores her status as a leading actress of her generation. Warner Bros.

' return to Middle-earth, originally chronicled by J.R. R. Tolkien and famously adapted by Peter Jackson, continues to evolve with this new installment. The storyline centers on Gandalf's growing suspicion about Bilbo's ring and Aragorn's mission to locate Gollum, culminating in Gollum's capture and detention by the elves in Mirkwood. This sequence, though brief in the novels, proves crucial to the eventual War of the Ring.

The casting of Taylor-Joy promises to bring fresh depth to this unfolding chapter, merging a beloved fantasy epic with a star whose recent work spans both intense character drama and blockbuster franchises. The film's production, under Andy Serkis's direction, also ensures continuity in the portrayal of Gollum through motion capture, maintaining a vital link to the earlier film series.

As anticipation builds, the project stands as a testament to the enduring appeal of Tolkien's world and its capacity to attract top-tier talent, ensuring that new audiences will engage with this foundational mythology





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Anya Taylor-Joy Lord Of The Rings Hunt For Gollum Andy Serkis Gollum Aragorn Tolkien Warner Bros Middle-Earth Peter Jackson The Queen's Gambit Furiosa Dune Princess Peach Super Mario Fantasy Film Casting Sequel Prequel

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