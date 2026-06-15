The star of 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' and 'Dune: Part Three' will be traveling to Middle-earth for Andy Serkis' film.

The star of 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' and 'Dune: Part Three' will be traveling to Middle-earth for Andy Serkis' film.. According to a Warner Bros. social media announcement, she’ll be playing Seren—a character that was seemingly created just for the Andy Serkis film, Welcome to the hunt, Anya Taylor-Joy.

The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum only in theaters 17 December 2027.has long, platinum blonde hair and a certain ethereal quality about her—we can assume that Seren is an elf. Typecasting? Maybe. But Taylor-Joy has more than proved her ability as an action star, thanks to films likeinclude Andy Serkis, who directs and will be playing Gollum and Sméagol.

Other returning faces include Ian McKellen as Gandalf, Elijah Wood as Frodo Baggins, and Lee Pace as Thranduil. Middle-earth newcomer Jamie Dornan is stepping in for Viggo Mortensen as Strider, aka Aragorn.opens December 17, 2027. In some ways smart glasses are more legitimate than ever, but in others they feel like one big work in progress.

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