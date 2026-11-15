Anya Taylor-Joy Dominates 2026 Streaming Charts With Five Top 10 Hits

Anya Taylor-Joy holds five global top 10 spots in 2026. Her films The Gorge and Super Mario Galaxy Movie drive record-breaking viewership across Apple TV, Netflix, and Peacock platforms.

Anya Taylor-Joy currently holds five distinct streaming or box office hits within the global top 10 lists for 2026. The actress has maintained a rare level of market saturation by balancing high-profile television returns with blockbuster film performances across multiple major platforms. Her presence spans from Apple TV Originals to the global cinema box office and subscription video-on-demand services.

Streaming Dominance Driven by The Gorge Success

Apple TV has seen sustained viewership for The Gorge, a film released on Valentine's Day last year. The movie starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Miles Teller has now accumulated over 300 days on user watchlists. This longevity confirms its status as one of the most-watched films of the year on the platform. The success marks a significant return for Taylor-Joy to the service following the project's initial release.

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Earlier in 2026, Taylor-Joy expanded her portfolio by starring in the series Lucky. This project represented her first return to Apple TV in a television capacity. The timing of the show's release coincided with the continued momentum of her cinematic successes. The combination of the series and the enduring popularity of her films has solidified her position with the streaming giant.

Box Office Records and Multi-Platform Presence

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie achieved a historic financial milestone as the first feature film of 2026 to reach one billion dollars in global box office revenue. The sequel to the 2023 blockbuster co-stars Chris Pratt and capitalizes on the massive IP legacy. Following its theatrical run, the film transitioned to digital streaming via Peacock. The original 2023 movie remains active on Peacock while simultaneously occupying top 10 positions on rental platforms like Prime Video and Apple TV for more than 200 days.

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This dual performance across theatrical and digital realms creates a unique ecosystem for the franchise. The longevity of the original film on VOD platforms indicates strong consumer retention. The new entry adds another tier to this ongoing success, allowing Anya Taylor-Joy to benefit from the associated marketing and audience interest. Her role in this universe contributes to the cross-platform visibility that defines her current career trajectory.

Critical Performance of Sacrifice and Future Projects

The film Sacrifice features Anya Taylor-Joy alongside Chris Evans, who is set to appear in Avengers: Doomsday this December. Although the movie did not reach the explosive commercial heights some fans predicted, it has maintained a presence in the top 10 charts of several international territories. The performance suggests a steady, if not spectacular, audience engagement. The project keeps her relevant in the mid-budget drama sector while she pursues larger franchise commitments.

Looking ahead, the actor continues to navigate a complex schedule of television and film projects. The balance between niche streaming series like Lucky and global blockbusters requires careful strategic planning. Industry observers note that maintaining five top-ten items simultaneously is a statistical anomaly. This level of output suggests a diversified portfolio that minimizes risk while maximizing visibility. The coming months will test whether this momentum can be sustained beyond the current slate of releases.