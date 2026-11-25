Anya Taylor-Joy returns as Alia Atreides in Dune Part Three, while The Super Mario Galaxy Movie arrives on Netflix in America on November 30 after a successful box office run.

Anya Taylor-Joy has solidified her status as one of Hollywood's most bankable stars in 2026 with multiple high-profile announcements. The actress will reprise her role as Alia Atreides in Dune Part Three, which is scheduled to open in theaters on December 18. This major casting confirmation comes just weeks after her return to streaming platforms for new thriller projects.

Dune Part Three Casting And Release

Anya Taylor-Joy will star as Alia Atreides in the upcoming third installment of the Dune franchise. The film has a confirmed theatrical release date of December 18. This role continues her arc within the epic science fiction series directed by Denis Villeneuve.

Also read Anya Taylor-Joy Reveals Ian McKellen Starstruck Moment on Lord of Rings Set

The announcement marks a significant milestone in Taylor-Joy's career trajectory. She has established herself as a leading figure in major franchise films. The previous entries in the series were critical and commercial successes. This third chapter will continue the saga set on the desert planet Arrakis.

Streaming Projects With Chris Evans And Timothy Olyphant

Earlier this year, Anya Taylor-Joy appeared in two major streaming thrillers. She starred alongside Chris Evans in the Netflix thriller Sacrifice. The film was released slightly more than a month ago. It marked her return to the popular streaming service.

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During the summer, she headlined Lucky on Apple TV alongside Timothy Olyphant. The crime thriller has been praised as one of the year's standout genres. Taylor-Joy is considered one of the top stars for Apple TV. Her previous 2025 sci-fi thriller The Gorge was among the platform's most watched titles.

Apple TV has not yet confirmed if Lucky will receive a second season. The status of the show remains unresolved at this time. Viewers are waiting for official renewal updates. The first season has generated strong audience engagement.

Box Office Success Of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

Amidst her television work, Anya Taylor-Joy contributed to a massive box office hit. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie became the first feature film of 2026 to reach one billion dollars. It surpassed a major financial threshold for the studio.

The film earned less than its 2023 predecessor, which made 1.3 billion dollars. Despite the lower total, the performance was strong enough to warrant a sequel. The next film is not expected to arrive until 2029. This timeline allows for extensive production planning.

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Netflix Acquisition On November 30

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie will join the Netflix library in America on November 30. The film previously played in theaters and on video on demand. It then moved to Peacock for streaming. The move to Netflix expands its audience reach significantly.

Industry analysts expect the film to become a top watched title. Its arrival will likely dominate American watchlists. The platform anticipates high viewer demand. This acquisition adds a major franchise property to the service.