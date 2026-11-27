Anya Taylor-Joy's performance in Split highlights her role as Casey Cooke. This article explores how she portrays trauma and survival against M. Night Shyamalan's direction.

Any discussion regarding the cinematic landscape of 2017 must reference the release of the psychological thriller Split on January 19, 2017. This film, directed by M. Night Shyamalan, featured Anya Taylor-Joy in a pivotal supporting role that significantly elevated her profile beyond her cult-following debut in The Witch. The movie centers on Kevin Wendell Crumb, played by James McAvoy, a man diagnosed with Dissociative Identity Disorder who controls 24 distinct personalities.

Casey Cooke Role in Split

Casey Cooke, portrayed by Anya Taylor-Joy, serves as the primary emotional anchor within the narrative structure of the film. She is one of three young women abducted by Kevin Wendell Crumb after attending a birthday party in Philadelphia. Alongside her are two acquaintances, Marcia, played by Jessica Sula, and Claire, played by Haley Lu Richardson. The trio finds themselves trapped in a dilapidated house, subjected to the whims of Crumb's fragmented psyche.

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Shyamalan Direction and DID Themes

M. Night Shyamalan crafted a narrative that controversially suggests Dissociative Identity Disorder can manifest through physical transformations. The character of The Beast, one of the 24 personalities, exhibits increased muscle mass and size, a depiction that sparked debate within the mental health community. This supernatural interpretation of trauma responses contrasts with the more grounded approach taken by Taylor-Joy in her portrayal of Casey.

Taylor-Joy Portrays Survival Instincts

Anya Taylor-Joy demonstrates a nuanced understanding of trauma through her character Casey Cooke. Unlike Marcia and Claire, who attempt to escape through physical force, Casey employs intelligence and subtlety. Her backstory reveals a history of abuse, which provides her with a unique perspective on survival and empathy toward her captor's condition. This internal conflict drives the dramatic tension throughout the film.

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Performances by Taylor-Joy and McAvoy

The dynamic between Anya Taylor-Joy and James McAvoy forms the core of the cinematic experience. McAvoy delivers a complex performance across multiple identities, while Taylor-Joy holds her own against his extensive character work. Her ability to convey vulnerability and resilience simultaneously earned her critical acclaim and solidified her status as a leading actress in horror and thriller genres.

Release and Runtime Details

Split premiered with a runtime of 117 minutes and was rated PG-13 by the Motion Picture Association. The film was produced by Jason Blum, Kevin Scott Frakes, Marc Bienstock, Steven Schneider, and Ashwin Rajan. Directed and written by M. Night Shyamalan, the movie stands as a significant entry in his filmography, distinguished by its exploration of psychological trauma and identity fragmentation.