Anya Taylor-Joy and Miles Teller's Gravity-Defying Action Sequence in 'The Gorge' Required Minimal CGI

Anya Taylor-Joy and Miles Teller discuss the intense physicality of filming 'The Gorge,' revealing the extensive practical effects used in a gravity-defying jeep scene. The stars share details about their rigorous training and the challenges they faced while executing the complex stunts.

Anya Taylor-Joy and Miles Teller have revealed that a gravity-defying action sequence in The Gorge required very little CGI to accomplish. Directed by Scott Derrickson, the sci-fi horror film sees Taylor-Joy and Teller as highly-trained operatives assigned to watch over a mysterious gorge. Released this Valentine's Day, the two embark on a dangerous mission between the cliffs that brings them closer to each other—and death—than ever before.

The Gorge also stars Sigourney Weaver, who manages The Gorge's Dark Lake research facility, and is available to watch on Apple TV+. \In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Taylor-Joy and Teller broke down the behind-the-scenes technicalities of the completely vertical jeep scene, where they scaled the gorge's cliff face while being chased by its mutant humanoid creatures. The scene, which took several days to film and several months to rehearse, required that the actors engage in a complex choreography of acrobatic fighting and stunts as the jeep was slowly pulled upwards.\'What's incredible about this movie is so much of it is practical. We used very little CGI, so most of the gorge was built on a sound stage and we were doing everything that you see us doing in the film. So that was a Jeep that was slowly moving upwards whilst we were doing acrobatic fighting around all of it,' Taylor-Joy shared. Teller added, 'Anya and I, when we first started doing the stunt training, I think we started on the ground getting the movements, and then they put us on harnesses, and we were working on some different platforms. Then they actually made a model of the Jeep that we were going to be using, and we were like, oh man, this is actually way tighter than what we thought it was going to be. So, just the practicality of it presented some unique challenges for us. I definitely got a little banged up filming that. We were very happy when that was done.' \Taylor-Joy also commented on the intensity of filming numerous action sequences back-to-back, stating, 'What's crazy about this film is there was a point kind of halfway through filming where every single day was a set piece, and so you were kind of rolling into each new challenge, carrying the other challenge on your back. But that also made it really exciting.





