Anya Taylor-Joy and Husband Malcolm McRae Enjoy Stroll Through NYC

Anya Taylor-Joy and her husband Malcolm McRae were spotted taking a stroll through New York City on Thursday. The actress cut a stylish figure in a baby blue trench coat, while her husband donned a charcoal grey box t-shirt and jeans. The pair, who have been married since 2022, appeared in good spirits as they enjoyed their day out in the city.

Anya Taylor-Joy , 30, and her husband Malcolm McRae, 23, were spotted taking a stroll through New York City on Thursday. The actress cut a stylish figure in a baby blue trench coat, while her husband donned a charcoal grey box t-shirt and jeans.

The pair, who have been married since 2022, appeared in good spirits as they enjoyed their day out in the city. This comes just days after Anya revealed she was bullied at school because of the way she looked. Despite being teased for her appearance, Ms Taylor-Joy went on to sign with a modelling agency at just 16 years old. The actress has spoken out about her experiences, including being told she wasn't beautiful by her peers.

However, she has also spoken about how her childhood, which involved constantly moving around, left her feeling alienated from her peers. She has now spoken about how she has come to see her nomadic childhood as a positive, as it prepared her for life as an actress. Ms Taylor-Joy is set to appear in Apple TV+ miniseries Lucky, in which she plays a con artist on the run.

She has also spoken about her experiences in the film industry, including having to lobby director George Miller to get the ending she wanted in the 2024 film Furiosa. The actress has also spoken about her experiences with bullying, and how it has affected her. She has spoken about how she was bullied at school because of the way she looked, despite going on to sign with a modelling agency at a young age.

Ms Taylor-Joy has also spoken about how she has come to see her experiences as a positive, and how they have prepared her for life as an actress. She has also spoken about her experiences with modelling, and how she was signed by a modelling agency at just 16 years old. The actress has also spoken about her experiences with acting, including her roles in horror films such as The Witch and Split.

She has also spoken about her experiences with Netflix's smash hit chess series The Queen's Gambit, in which she played the lead character. Ms Taylor-Joy has also spoken about her experiences with director George Miller, and how she had to lobby him to get the ending she wanted in the 2024 film Furiosa. The actress has also spoken about her experiences with her childhood, and how it has affected her.

She has spoken about how she was raised in Buenos Aires, Argentina before moving to the UK at age six, and how she initially refused to learn English as she hoped they would move back to Argentina. Now splitting her time between London and Los Angeles, she said: 'I've always been nomadic by nature. Now I've just fully embraced it as part of who I am.

If I have a couple of days off, I'm always like, Ooh, what's within driving distance? If it's six hours or less, I'm like, Let's go. Why not?





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Anya Taylor-Joy Malcolm Mcrae New York City Actress Model Bullying Childhood Acting Modelling Furiosa The Queen's Gambit George Miller Lucky

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