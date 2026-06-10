Any Young Mechanic's Folk-Inspired Sound Takes Flight

The Australian alt/indie folk band Any Young Mechanic is currently touring the United Kingdom and Europe, following the release of their debut album The Modern Shoe Is Ruining The Foot. The album features a mix of folk, rock, and Celtic spirit, and has been well-received by critics and fans alike.

The Australian alt/indie folk band Any Young Mechanic is currently touring the United Kingdom and Europe, following the release of their debut album The Modern Shoe Is Ruining The Foot .

The album, which arrived last Friday, June 5, via Warner Records / 23 Recordings, features a mix of folk, rock, and Celtic spirit. The band's live shows have been well-received, with performances at The Great Escape in Brighton, a fundraiser for War Child at London's Shacklewell Arms, and upcoming festivals in Czechia, Netherlands, and Croatia.

Any Young Mechanic's music has been praised by various media outlets, including BBC 6 Music, BBC Radio 2, and Rolling Stone U.K. The band consists of Sam Wilson (vocals, guitar), Luka Kilgariff (electric guitar, banjo), Allan McBean (upright bass), Jay Eliot Mee (drums), and Thea Martin (violin). They are currently on a high, having completed a successful tour of Australia and Europe, and are looking forward to their next projects, including more music and festival performances.

The band's music is a departure from the fast-paced world of polished pop, rock, and hip-hop, offering a more relaxed and folk-inspired sound. The members of Any Young Mechanic are excited about their future plans, including more shows in the hemisphere and back in Australia. They are also working on new music, which is expected to be released soon.

The band's debut album has been well-received by critics and fans alike, with praise from various media outlets and a top spot on NME's list of the most anticipated debut albums of the year. The band's live shows have been a highlight of their tour, with the band members expressing their enthusiasm for performing and connecting with their audience.

Any Young Mechanic's music is a reflection of their Celtic heritage and their love of folk music, with a sound that is both rootsy and modern. The band's success is a testament to their hard work and dedication to their craft, and they are looking forward to continuing to share their music with fans around the world.

The band's music has been supported by various radio stations and media outlets, including BBC 6 Music, BBC Radio 2, Radio X, triple j, Double J, and FBi Radio. They have also received praise from various music publications, including The Independent, CLASH, Rolling Stone U.K., The Line of Best Fit, DIY, Wonderland, and Atwood Magazine. The band's music is a departure from the fast-paced world of polished pop, rock, and hip-hop, offering a more relaxed and folk-inspired sound.

The band's success is a testament to their hard work and dedication to their craft, and they are looking forward to continuing to share their music with fans around the world. The band's music is a reflection of their Celtic heritage and their love of folk music, with a sound that is both rootsy and modern.

The band's live shows have been a highlight of their tour, with the band members expressing their enthusiasm for performing and connecting with their audience. Any Young Mechanic's music is a reflection of their love of folk music and their Celtic heritage, with a sound that is both rootsy and modern.

The band's success is a testament to their hard work and dedication to their craft, and they are looking forward to continuing to share their music with fans around the world. The band's music has been supported by various radio stations and media outlets, including BBC 6 Music, BBC Radio 2, Radio X, triple j, Double J, and FBi Radio.

They have also received praise from various music publications, including The Independent, CLASH, Rolling Stone U.K., The Line of Best Fit, DIY, Wonderland, and Atwood Magazine. The band's music is a departure from the fast-paced world of polished pop, rock, and hip-hop, offering a more relaxed and folk-inspired sound. The band's success is a testament to their hard work and dedication to their craft, and they are looking forward to continuing to share their music with fans around the world





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Any Young Mechanic Australian Alt/Indie Folk Band The Modern Shoe Is Ruining The Foot Warner Records / 23 Recordings Celtic Spirit Folk Music Rock Music BBC 6 Music BBC Radio 2 Rolling Stone U.K. NME Reading And Leeds Festival Best Kept Secret In Music Festival Rock For People

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