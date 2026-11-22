New first-look photos reveal Anya Taylor-Joy filming scenes for the Netflix thriller How to Kill Your Family in Barcelona, Spain, following production start in London.

Any Taylor-Joy is currently filming the new Netflix series How to Kill Your Family in Barcelona Spain, continuing her streak of playing complex, rule-breaking characters. New first-look images published by What is on Netflix show the actress portraying Grace Bernard in a white minidress and oversized sunglasses. This latest visual update arrives approximately one month after principal photography commenced in London in October.

Barcelona Location and Visual Details

The recent photographs depict Taylor-Joy standing along the waterfront in Barcelona, Spain, wearing a patterned headscarf alongside her white outfit. She is seen carrying a suitcase featuring a luggage tag marked NCE, which serves as the airport code for Nice France. This specific detail suggests the Spanish city might be standing in for the French Riviera within the narrative of the series.

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Netflix has not officially confirmed the specific location being depicted in this portion of the production. However, the visual cues provided in the new imagery heavily point toward a French setting despite the filming taking place in Catalonia. The production team is utilizing the Spanish coastline to replicate the aesthetic of the French Mediterranean coast for the show.

Character Dynamics and Plot Focus

The upcoming thriller centers on a young woman dealing with serious issues regarding her extremely wealthy family. The story is based on a bestselling novel that explores deep familial conflict and personal turmoil. Taylor-Joy's character Grace Bernard is positioned at the center of this intense dramatic struggle.

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This project follows a pattern for the actress who has previously portrayed characters with distinct rebellious or troubled traits. Her recent roles include a chess prodigy with a drug dependency in The Queen Gambit and a lonely sniper in The Gorge. She also recently played a young Furiosa in the highly anticipated Mad Max spinoff film.

Production Timeline and Industry Context

The filming process began in London in October before moving to Barcelona Spain for the current block of scenes. The transition between these two major European cities highlights the international scope of the production. The project represents a significant addition to the streaming giant's slate of original thriller content.

The emergence of these new images confirms that the series is actively in production with substantial progress being made. Fans of the actress are eagerly anticipating how her interpretation of Grace Bernard will translate the source material to the screen. The series is expected to continue the tradition of high-stakes drama associated with her previous successful projects.

The combination of the London and Barcelona filming locations adds a layer of visual complexity to the series. The use of specific props like the NCE luggage tag provides subtle hints about the plot's direction. This attention to detail suggests a carefully crafted narrative that rewards close observation from its audience.