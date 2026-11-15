US
Advertisement
United States News

Anxious but Able

PsychToday#714 in United States
Anxious but Able
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Advertisement

Understanding obsessive thoughts, anxiety, and the fears that keep us stuck

Have you ever wondered why you feel more stuck after talking about your worries? Anxiety venting may seem productive, but it can take you further away from healthy action.

Have you ever wondered why you feel more stuck after talking about your worries? Anxiety venting may seem productive, but it can take you further away from healthy action.

Also readHow Understanding Animal Behavior Transforms Your Wildlife Photography

“Sorry, my hand is shaking,” my client says. We are doing an exposure exercise for obsessive-compulsive disorder . My client is holding a knife to the small of my back.

“Sorry, my hand is shaking,” my client says. We are doing an exposure exercise for obsessive-compulsive disorder . My client is holding a knife to the small of my back. After years or decades, problems and patterns can become deeply entrenched.

Advertisement

Be a fly on the wall during a sample couples therapy session and witness the slow, deliberate work of changing those patterns for a more enduring love. Self Tests are all about you. Are you outgoing or introverted? Are you a narcissist?

Does perfectionism hold you back? Find out the answers to these questions and more with Psychology Today.

PsychToday#714 in United States

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.

Advertisement

More on United States News

See all

Spike in ADHD, Autism Diagnoses Driven by Broader Recognition, Understanding

ADHD and autism diagnoses in children increase with better recognition, understanding, and diagnostic practices, not risk factors, says new studies.

ADDitudeMag

Latest News · United States

See all
Up nextSpike in ADHD, Autism Diagnoses Driven by Broader Recognition, Understanding