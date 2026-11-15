Anxious but Able

Understanding obsessive thoughts, anxiety, and the fears that keep us stuck

Have you ever wondered why you feel more stuck after talking about your worries? Anxiety venting may seem productive, but it can take you further away from healthy action.

Have you ever wondered why you feel more stuck after talking about your worries? Anxiety venting may seem productive, but it can take you further away from healthy action.

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“Sorry, my hand is shaking,” my client says. We are doing an exposure exercise for obsessive-compulsive disorder . My client is holding a knife to the small of my back.

“Sorry, my hand is shaking,” my client says. We are doing an exposure exercise for obsessive-compulsive disorder . My client is holding a knife to the small of my back. After years or decades, problems and patterns can become deeply entrenched.

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Does perfectionism hold you back? Find out the answers to these questions and more with Psychology Today.