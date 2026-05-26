Anvils Launched at Memorial Day Ceremony in Redwood City

A 95 pound anvil is launched in to the air with 1/2 a pound of gun powder at the end of "Memorial Day at Union Cemetery" in Redwood City, Calif., on Monday, May 25, 2026. Nearly a half pound of gunpowder was used to blast the pieces, and the explosion was loud enough to set off nearby car alarms.

A 95 pound anvil is launched in to the air with 1/2 a pound of gun powder at the end of " Memorial Day at Union Cemetery " in Redwood City , Calif.

, on Monday, May 25, 2026. Nearly a half pound of gunpowder was used to blast the pieces, and the explosion was loud enough to set off nearby car alarms. According to its website, the cemetery was "established in the 1850s, this historic site has witnessed the evolving history of Redwood City and beyond.

" And "Union Cemetery is recognized as a California Historic Landmark and is proudly listed on the National Register of Historic Places. " The climax of the program was the launching of two anvils into the air, the heaviest at 95 pounds. The "Presentation of Colors" walks through the Union Cemetery, including members of Boy Scout Troop #149, for "Memorial Day at Union Cemetery" in Redwood City, Calif. , on Monday, May 25, 2026.

Boy Scouts with Boy Scout Troop #149 place flowers at the foot of graves during "Memorial Day at Union Cemetery" in Redwood City, Calif. , on Monday, May 25, 2026. Rev. Dennis Logie greets guests before the start of "Memorial Day at Union Cemetery" in Redwood City, Calif.

, on Monday, May 25, 2026. Barry Kuhl, on the Historic Union Cemetery Association board of directors and master of ceremonies, speaks for "Memorial Day at Union Cemetery" in Redwood City, Calif. , on Monday, May 25, 2026. Guests say the Pledge of Allegiance during "Memorial Day at Union Cemetery" in Redwood City, Calif.

, on Monday, May 25, 2026. Malachi Johannsen plays the bagpipes during "Memorial Day at Union Cemetery" in Redwood City, Calif. , on Monday, May 25, 2026. Children place flowers at the foot of graves during "Memorial Day at Union Cemetery" in Redwood City, Calif.

, on Monday, May 25, 2026. A 70 pound anvil is prepared to be launched into the air for "Memorial Day at Union Cemetery" in Redwood City, Calif. , on Monday, May 25, 2026. Members of the public shield their ears as they await the launch of a 95 pound anvil by 1/2 pound of gunpowder for "Memorial Day at Union Cemetery" in Redwood City, Calif.

, on Monday, May 25, 2026. People check out anvils during "Memorial Day at Union Cemetery" in Redwood City, Calif. , on Monday, May 25, 2026. James Howard, Navy veteran and Veteran Outreach Specialist for the Peninsula Vet Center in Menlo Park, speaks during "Memorial Day at Union Cemetery" in Redwood City, Calif.

, on Monday, May 25, 2026. Flags are placed at the foot of graves during "Memorial Day at Union Cemetery" in Redwood City, Calif. , on Monday, May 25, 2026





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Redwood City Union Cemetery Memorial Day Anvils Gunpowder California Historic Landmark National Register Of Historic Places

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