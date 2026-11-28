Anurag Kashyap and Ranjan Singh back debut director Chaitanya Chugh's Haryana-rooted short 'The Melody of Destiny' as executive producers.

Jason Iskandar’s ‘First Breath After Coma’ Revisits Lunar New Year’s Public Return to Indonesia After a Three-Decade Ban, First Looks Unveiled ,” a short film rooted in the northern Indian state of Haryana, as presenters and executive producers, backing the film on the festival circuit.

The short is the first film from Chaitanya Chugh, a 24-year-old self-taught director from Pehowa, Haryana. He produced it with Diya Panjwani and Aabhar S Dev. Aardman Getting 50th Anniversary Doc Special 'Cracking Job Gromit' at BBC Saurabh Bansal plays Rajesh, who lives in Delhi, far from his wife and daughter in Haryana, and sings on the city’s streets in secret. He is saving for the day his daughter Priya , 10, gets married.

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She lives at home with her mother, Savitri . One evening, a conversation over dinner turns into a fight, and the family’s strained relationships come out into the open. Chugh shot the film guerrilla-style on Delhi’s streets. The idea came from two moments in his own life after the COVID-19 lockdown.