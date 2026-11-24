Anuel AA pledges a free concert in Bogotá to apologize for his late and short performance at Vive Claro, promising details upon Real Hasta La Muerte 2 tour announcement.

Puerto Rican rapper Anuel AA has committed to returning to Bogota, Colombia, to perform a complimentary concert following significant public criticism of his recent appearance at the Vive Claro festival. The musical artist faced intense scrutiny after his performance on Saturday, November 21, which deviated substantially from the expected schedule and duration, prompting immediate demands for accountability from fans and organizers alike.

Performance Errors and Scheduling Confusion

Anuel AA arrived at the venue more than two hours after his scheduled start time, significantly delaying the program for attendees and other performers. His total stage time was limited to just fifty minutes, far below the standard length for a headlining act at a major festival. In a statement released on Monday, November 23, the artist explained that a critical administrative error within his team caused the scheduling conflict, stating that one individual on his staff made a mistake regarding the itinerary.

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Artist Apology and Financial Refund Stance

The rapper clarified that his management had mistakenly listed the event as a festival rather than a solo show, leading to the belief that his set would begin at 11:30 p.m. He further noted that upon his arrival at the stadium, he was told everything was proceeding normally, which contributed to the confusion. Anuel AA attributed the short duration of his set to threats from police officials who indicated they would shut off the sound system due to the delay.

Direct Response to Fan Anger and Disruption

Addressing the angry crowd, Anuel AA wrote in Spanish that he would announce the details of the free show at the same time he reveals information about his Real Hasta La Muerte 2 tour. He emphasized that the gesture was intended for his true fans and aimed to correct the error made by his team. He stated that he would have preferred to cancel the event entirely and issue full refunds rather than perform under such chaotic conditions, highlighting the disconnect between his intentions and the executed event.

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Social Media Reaction and Crowd Disruption

The truncated performance triggered immediate outrage among concertgoers, leading to visible disruptions within the venue. Videos circulating on social media platforms appeared to show attendees throwing chairs and bottles, as well as engaging in altercations in the stands. These images of disorder fueled further demands from a segment of the audience for financial refunds, complicating the resolution of the incident and casting a shadow over the remainder of the tour schedule.

Tour Implications and Future Announcements

This controversy follows the postponement of Anuel AA's November 22 concert in the Medellin metropolitan area until 2027 due to scheduling adjustments. The Bogota stop is now his only remaining Colombian tour date for the current year, making the promised free concert a critical component of his regional tour strategy. The artist has not yet specified a date or venue for the apology show, nor has he confirmed whether admission will be restricted to those who purchased tickets for the original Saturday performance.