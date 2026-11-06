Anuel AA Explains Sobriety And New Mexican Music Projects

Puerto Rican trap star Anuel AA discusses his decision to quit alcohol and drugs, his new collaboration with Mexican musicians, and recent comments about Karol G.

Puerto Rican trap star Anuel AA sat down for a candid interview with Leila Cobo, the co-chief content officer of a major media outlet, on Friday, November 6. The conversation took place aboard a yacht in Miami and revealed significant personal and professional shifts for the artist. During the discussion, Anuel AA detailed his decision to abandon alcohol and drug use, stating that he made this commitment approximately six months prior to the interview date. He described feeling much more alert and mentally clear as a result of these lifestyle changes.

Personal Reckoning And Sobriety Journey

Anuel AA opened up about the maturity that has come with age, explaining that life experiences have taught him valuable lessons about fulfillment. He explicitly stated that neither drugs, fame, nor money provide true satisfaction. Instead, he emphasized that his journey toward sobriety has allowed him to rediscover his passion for his craft. He noted that stepping away from substances has given him the mental space to reconnect with the creative aspects of his career that may have been overshadowed in the past.

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Musical Evolution And Mexican Genre

In addition to personal changes, Anuel AA announced the upcoming release of Cartel Real Hasta la Muerte, a new album focused on the Mexican corridos genre. He revealed that he is currently finalizing this project, which represents a creative departure from his traditional trap sound. The artist explained that exploring this new musical style required him to learn a different approach to singing and to collaborate closely with Mexican musicians. This shift has allowed him to fall in love with music again, as he is engaging with a fresh sound rather than repeating established patterns.

Collaborations And Industry Connections

The upcoming Mexican-style album features productions from the group Fuerza Regida, highlighting Anuel AA's growing connections within the regional Mexican music scene. He specifically mentioned working with Jesús, a member of Fuerza Regida, describing their relationship as brotherly and noting that Jesús is assisting with several songs on the record. These collaborations signal a strategic expansion of Anuel AA's musical portfolio and his willingness to adapt to trending genres. The project underscores his ability to bridge different cultural and musical landscapes in the contemporary Latin music industry.

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Social Media Tensions And Exes

The interview also addressed rumors regarding Anuel AA's relationship with his former partner, Karol G. When asked if he had requested to be unblocked on social media, Anuel AA clarified that he was only joking with her rather than making a serious demand. He expressed a desire for peace with his ex-partners, though he acknowledged that he does not expect to be at peace with all of them. He specifically referenced one ex-partner where tensions remain, suggesting that universal reconciliation is not always possible. The exchange remained lighthearted, with Anuel AA joking that a movie about his complicated love life would have a specific title reflecting these dynamics.

Broader Life And Business Ventures

Beyond music and relationships, the conversation touched upon Anuel AA's approach to fatherhood and his various business investments. He presented himself as an artist who is actively rethinking his life trajectory and professional direction. By combining personal sobriety with musical innovation, Anuel AA is positioning himself for a new chapter in his career. The interview provides a comprehensive look at how he balances his public persona with private growth, offering fans insight into the man behind the music as he navigates this transformative period.