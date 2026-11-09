Anuel AA Announces Real Hasta la Muerte Festival for 2027

Anuel AA reveals plans for an international festival tour starting in summer 2027, discussing new musical directions, potential European venues, and his personal journey.

Reggaeton icon Anuel AA has officially announced the upcoming launch of the Real Hasta la Muerte Festival, marking a significant expansion of his brand beyond music into live event management. The global Latin music star confirmed that the inaugural edition of this major festival is scheduled for the summer of 2027. This announcement signals a new chapter for the artist, who intends to take the event on a global tour starting with potential stops in Europe.

Festival Launch Plans and Global Tour Strategy

Anuel AA stated that he is starting this new venture with the Real Hasta la Muerte Festival, which will feature a diverse lineup of many artists. He noted that he will announce the specific date and location in the near future, leaving fans eager for more concrete details. The event is designed to be a traveling spectacle, with the goal of hosting the festival in a different country every year to reach international audiences.

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While the final decision is still pending, Anuel AA revealed that he is currently debating between hosting the first event in Spain or Chile. He expressed a strong inclination toward Spain for the inaugural year, citing it as a likely primary option, but remained undecided as he weighed the logistics of both locations. The artist confirmed that Puerto Rico, Mexico, and Colombia are also being seriously considered as future host destinations for subsequent years of the festival.

Exploring New Musical Genres and Collaborations

Beyond the festival, Anuel AA discussed his evolving musical landscape, specifically mentioning his collaboration with the popular group Fuerza Regida. He highlighted that exploring the corridos genre has been a transformative experience for his artistry. The artist described this exploration as a way to fall in love with music all over again, emphasizing that he is moving away from repetitive sounds to embrace something new and exciting for his listeners.

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This shift in musical direction coincides with broader personal reflections Anuel AA shared during recent interviews. He touched upon his decision to get sober, framing it as part of a larger effort to rethink his life and approach to his career. The combination of a new musical style and personal sobriety suggests a focused period of creative renewal and professional restructuring for the reggaeton star.

Personal Dynamics and Relationship Updates

The conversation also addressed Anuel AA's past relationship with Colombian megastar Karol G, a topic of significant interest to their massive fanbase. The artist opened up about the current status of their digital connection, noting that he still follows updates regarding her life and career. He speculated on the possibility of Karol G unblocking him on social media, suggesting that there is still a lingering hope for digital reconciliation or at least a cessation of online hostility.

Industry Context and Star-Studded Recent Events

Anuel AA's announcement comes amidst a period of high visibility for various music and sports figures. In related industry news, Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss were recently spotted attending Travis Kelce's Chiefs game in Kansas City, demonstrating the intersecting worlds of pop culture and American sports. These high-profile appearances highlight the ongoing synergy between entertainment giants and major sporting events, a space where Anuel AA also aims to establish a permanent foothold with his new festival.