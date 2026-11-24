Anuel AA reveals details on his upcoming album blending trap and reggaeton, a new corridos project with Fuerza Regida, and plans for the Real Hasta La Muerte festival launching in 2027.

Puerto Rican rapper Anuel AA is preparing to release a new musical set that serves as a direct follow-up to his critically acclaimed debut album, Real Hasta La Muerte, which originally dropped in 2018. During an exclusive interview segment at the Billboard Latin Music Week event in October, the artist provided first-ever details about the forthcoming project, confirming it will feature a blend of trap and reggaeton styles that signal a return to his musical roots.

New Album Tracks And Musical Direction

Billboard co-chief content officer Leila Cobo facilitated the conversation where Anuel AA teased several songs from the upcoming record. One specific track highlighted was titled Se tocó el totico con mi glock, which the artist described as a song designed for the streets and specifically targeted at his younger fans. He admitted that while the writing process for this particular trap track was straightforward, deciding to include it on the album proved to be a difficult choice due to its aggressive nature.

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The new album aims to capture the energy that propelled his previous work, which debuted at number one on the Top Latin Albums chart in July 2018. In between that breakthrough and the current project, Anuel AA released several other promising albums, maintaining a steady presence in the Latin music landscape. He emphasized that the new record is a deeply personal endeavor, stating he poured his heart and soul into every track for the fans who have remained loyal to his career journey.

Personal Relationships And Mental Health Reflections

Open about his romantic history, Anuel AA discussed his past relationships with high-profile artists Karol G and Yailin La Más Viral. He described himself as a hopeless romantic who falls in love daily, a trait he believes should be encouraged among listeners who may have become emotionally detached. During the interview, he joked publicly about his former partner Karol G, asking her to unblock him on social media and suggesting that a movie based on his love life would be a commercial success if produced with a focus on peace rather than conflict.

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Beyond romance, the Puerto Rican artist opened up about significant struggles with his mental health and physical well-being. He recalled a period just two years ago when he was underweight and unhealthy, describing those times as going through hell. He noted that it often takes external feedback to realize when one is not themselves, mentioning a time he looked in the mirror and did not recognize the person staring back. He credited his recovery to faith and self-reflection, emphasizing the importance of accepting mistakes to move forward.

Reconciliation With Cosculluela

In a significant professional development, Anuel AA confirmed that he has resolved long-standing conflicts with fellow Puerto Rican trap artist Cosculluela. The two were previously known for their heated public feud, which included the release of diss tracks aimed at each other. A notable incident occurred in 2018 when Anuel recorded a nearly nine-minute tiraera for Coscu titled Intocable. The explicit and offensive lyrics of that track led to the cancellation of Anuel AA's first-ever concert in Puerto Rico.

Despite the history of negativity and the industry disruptions caused by their rivalry, Anuel AA stated that both artists have taken a major step forward in their relationship. He expressed gratitude for moving past their differences, noting that they are now working together professionally. This reconciliation marks a turning point for both musicians, allowing them to collaborate without the shadow of their previous public disputes.

Corridos Project And Festival Plans

Looking toward future productions, Anuel AA revealed plans to release an entire album dedicated to the corridos genre. This project was developed in Mexico and features collaborations with Mexican producers, songwriters, and artists. A key collaborator on the album is JOP, the frontman of the group Fuerza Regida, with whom Anuel AA has already released three tracks: Cuando No Era Cantante RMX, Lokita, and Hay Con Con. The song Cuando No Era Cantante RMX achieved notable success, becoming a two-time finalist at the 2026 Billboard Latin Music Awards, including a nomination for Global 200 Latin Song of the Year.

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Additionally, the artist is producing a large-scale event titled the Real Hasta La Muerte festival. He plans to inaugurate this festival in 2027 in Spain, with aspirations to expand the event to other countries including Mexico, Colombia, the United States, and Chile. The event will feature support from many other artists, positioning Anuel AA not just as a performer but as a major organizer in the global Latin music scene.