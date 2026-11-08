Antony Starr Transitions From Homelander to Iconic Hero in New Netflix Movie Role

Former The Boys star Antony Starr officially wraps filming on a new Netflix series while taking on a major movie role to leave his villainous past behind.

Antony Starr is moving beyond his tenure as the villainous Homelander in The Boys, transitioning into an iconic heroic role for an upcoming feature film.

After portraying the complex anti-hero for five seasons of the Prime Video series, the actor is now reinventing himself for a different kind of role that marks a significant departure from his most famous character.

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Antony Starr Shifts From Villainy to Heroism

Starr officially wraps filming for a new Netflix series just two months after The Boys concluded its latest arc, signaling a rapid transition between major television projects.

The actor is set to appear in this new Netflix show, which has completed its production schedule, while simultaneously preparing for a cinematic appearance that requires a stark physical and psychological transformation.

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This career pivot demonstrates his versatility, as he moves away from the dark, morally ambiguous world of The Boys to embrace a more traditional heroic archetype in a new genre.

Previous Roles Before The Boys Success

Before achieving international fame as Homelander, Antony Starr established his credentials in a four-season crime drama that many fans believe deserved a larger global audience comparable to ABC's The Rookie.

That earlier series, starring Nathan Fillion, showcased Starr's ability to carry a gritty, procedural narrative long before he became the face of a major streaming franchise.

His filmography prior to The Boys includes various projects that highlight his range, proving that his recent success was built on a foundation of consistent performance in demanding roles.

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Views on Marvel and Future Projects

When discussing broader superhero narratives, Starr has offered hot takes on the Marvel Cinematic Universe, specifically commenting on Thanos' philosophy, indicating his awareness of the genre he is now leaving behind.

As Homelander's story concludes with the final season of The Boys, Starr is looking forward, with his next major endeavor being a movie that reimagines an iconic hero for modern audiences.

This strategic move allows him to exit one of television's most intense roles while stepping into a different kind of spotlight that celebrates traditional heroism rather than deconstructing it.