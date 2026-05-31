Antony Starr's Homelander Performance in The Boys Season 5: Why He Deserves an Emmy

The Boys season 5 finale divided fans, but Antony Starr's portrayal of Homelander received universal praise. This article argues that Starr's performance, especially in the final episode, showcases his range and cements Homelander as one of TV's greatest villains, warranting an Emmy nomination.

The fifth and final season of The Boys has concluded, and while the ending has sparked considerable debate among fans regarding its writing and pacing, there is one aspect that has garnered near-universal acclaim: the performances of the cast.

Throughout the series, the actors have brought depth and nuance to their roles, and the final season was no exception. From the main characters to the guest stars, every performance contributed to the show's success, proving that the ensemble remains one of its greatest strengths. Without such stellar portrayals, the series would never have achieved the same level of impact.

However, one actor once again stood out above the rest: Antony Starr, who has played the villainous Homelander since the first season. Over the years, Starr has grown increasingly confident in his portrayal, perfectly capturing the sadistic yet insecure nature of the character. His attention to detail, from subtle mannerisms to distinct personality traits, has made Homelander one of the most memorable villains in television history.

In the season 5 finale, titled Blood and Bone, Starr delivered a performance that showcased his impressive range. He masterfully depicted Homelander's unhinged quest for power and his fanatical devotion, only to completely shift gears after the character lost his powers. Suddenly, the once untouchable foe became a pathetic figure begging for his life, a stark contrast to his behavior throughout the entire series.

Watching his world crumble was undoubtedly the most satisfying character arc in the season, and Starr's acting was critical to making these final moments iconic. His ability to switch from terrifying to vulnerable within the same episode demonstrated his exceptional talent. Given his consistent excellence, it is surprising that Starr has never been nominated for an Emmy, especially considering how mainstream Homelander and The Boys have become. After his performance in season 5, he simply cannot be overlooked any longer.

This article argues that Antony Starr is long overdue for an Emmy recognition for his portrayal of Homelander. His body of work over the years has been nothing short of remarkable. It could be argued that his season 5 performance is his best yet, but regardless, the cumulative effect of his work merits an award. Throughout the series, we have watched Homelander evolve from an immoral and selfish supe into an insane dictator with a god complex.

While this progression may seem straightforward, the way Starr has elevated the character with each season is truly admirable. In the early seasons, Homelander appeared presentable and even slightly self-assured, which made it understandable why he was the face of the Seven. Scenes like the first proper meeting of the Seven, when Starlight is recruited, show a seemingly normal demeanor.

However, as the story unfolded, the cracks and insecurities began to show. The character became less concerned with public relations and more focused on furthering his own goals by any means necessary. This shift brought incredible speeches, extreme acts of violence, and raw vulnerability. Moments such as Homelander talking to his reflection in the mirror or plucking a gray hair stand out as pivotal character beats, all of which work so well because Starr is a master of his craft.

His ability to make Homelander so insufferable is precisely why his defeat in the series finale felt so satisfying. This was the result of five seasons of character development, which even extended into the spinoff series Gen V. The fact that Homelander has become the subject of numerous memes is a testament to Starr's expressive nature, which has resonated deeply with fans.

It is not an exaggeration to say that Homelander is one of the best TV villains of the 21st century. While this is due in part to strong writing, it is hard to imagine anyone else doing as remarkable a job as Antony Starr.

Therefore, the actor is definitely overdue for recognition, especially since he has been a highlight since the very first season. In the end, even if Starr never receives the Emmy he deserves, Homelander will still be remembered as an iconic villain. He is already compared to legendary antagonists such as Heath Ledger's Joker and Josh Brolin's Thanos. His impact on pop culture is undeniable, and his performance will continue to be celebrated by fans and critics alike.

The legacy of Homelander, and of Antony Starr's portrayal, is secure regardless of awards. However, it would be a fitting tribute to an outstanding career if the Television Academy finally acknowledged his contribution to one of the most compelling characters in modern television





screenrant / 🏆 7. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

The Boys Antony Starr Homelander Emmy Season 5 Finale

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Hurricanes roll past Canadiens 6-1 in Eastern Conference Final, earn trip to Stanley Cup FinalThe Carolina Hurricanes beat the Montreal Canadiens 6-1 on Friday night to clinch the Eastern Conference Final in five games and earn their first trip to the Stanley Cup Final since 2006

Read more »

Hurricanes roll past Canadiens 6-1 in Eastern Conference Final, earn trip to Stanley Cup FinalThe Carolina Hurricanes have finally broken through their Eastern Conference Final roadblock.

Read more »

The Boys Enters Post-Homelander Era as Vought Lifts Social Media Ban on MemesThe Boys universe has entered its post-Homelander era after the character's demise in the show's finale. Vought has lifted the ban on Homelander memes on social media, allowing fans to create and share content related to the character once again.

Read more »

Ringo Starr embraces and transcends time and nostalgia at rousing San Diego concertFormer Beatle and veteran solo artist Ringo Starr and his six-man All-Starr Band delivered a spunky 21-song performance that exuded joy and camaraderie.

Read more »