Antony Starr Cast in The Lie of Sherwood Forest as Filming Starts November 9

Antony Starr, known for The Boys, is set to star in The Lie of Sherwood Forest. The grounded Robin Hood reboot begins filming November 9 with a new dark twist.

Antony Starr has officially signed on to star in The Lie of Sherwood Forest, a new cinematic adaptation of the Robin Hood legend that begins principal photography on November 9. This project marks a significant pivot for the New Zealand-born actor, who is globally recognized for his intense portrayal of the arrogant superhero villain Homelander in the hit Prime Video series The Boys. The casting signals a major shift in Starr's career trajectory as he moves from one of modern television's most iconic villains to a classic heroic figure. The film aims to strip away traditional adventure tropes in favor of a grounded, hard-hitting narrative focused on survival and justice.

The Lie of Sherwood Forest represents a radical reimagining of the timeless folk tale, reinventing the hero into a contemporary, visceral figure. Official descriptions emphasize that the story is a fight for survival, loyalty, and justice, bringing a modern edge to one of storytelling's most enduring myths. Director Patrick Vollrath intends to deliver an electrifying cinematic vision that turns the established mythology on its head. This approach promises to maintain the core spirit of the original folklore while exploring complex moral landscapes that resonate with current audiences.

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While Starr's specific role remains under wraps, industry speculation suggests he could portray the titular Robin Hood, the Sheriff of Nottingham, or a key companion. The plot centers on a young woman who tricks Robin Hood and his companions into rescuing her captive brother. This initial rescue mission quickly transforms into a dangerous heist as the group challenges those in power. The narrative emphasizes difficult choices amid loyalty breaking and secret motives coming to light, asserting that what begins as one desperate lie will inadvertently change the course of the legend forever.

Starr will be joined by a strong ensemble cast including Thomasin McKenzie, Finn Cole, Smylie Bradwell, Brian Vernel, and Richard Durden. McKenzie, known for recent roles in The Uprising and films like The Power of the Dog, adds significant prestige to the lineup. Finn Cole brings experience from hit series such as Peaky Blinders and Animal Kingdom. The casting occurs as The Boys franchise continues to expand without Starr's character; the prequel series Vought Rising is currently wrapped and slated for a 2027 premiere.

The film is a German production directed by Patrick Vollrath and written by Harris Kauffman, based on a story by Vollrath and Joachim Hedén. Logical Pictures International and Protagonist Pictures are handling international sales for the project. The movie will launch its sales campaign at the American Film Market, where films are typically sold, financed, and acquired for distribution. Dave Bishop, the CEO of Protagonist Pictures, described the project as a bold, visceral, and relentlessly propulsive film that combines gripping set pieces with genuine moral complexity.

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Joining The Lie of Sherwood Forest is part of a busy period for Starr following the conclusion of The Boys. After five seasons of playing Homelander, along with appearances in the spinoffs Gen V and Diabolical, Starr has moved into diverse roles. He recently joined the Netflix series Breakers and is set to play Andy Warhol in the Jean-Michel Basquiat biopic Samo Lives. Andrei Kamarowsky, head of international at Logical Pictures Group, promised that the Robin Hood film will reshape the myth by bringing fresh perspective and unrelenting tension to the screen.

This transition from villain to hero offers a stark contrast to Starr's recent work. If Starr is playing Robin Hood in this depiction, it would mark a major departure from the unstable and dangerous persona he portrayed for years. The show The Boys, based on the Garth Ennis comics, subverts tropes regarding heroes and superpowers, with Homelander having the facade of a Superman-like figure while being an unstable villain. This new role challenges Starr to explore a different kind of charisma and moral ambiguity.

The production team emphasizes that this version of Robin Hood is not a typical archer with a bow. Instead, it is a story about a desperate lie that escalates into a broader conflict. The characters are faced with difficult choices as their loyalty is tested. The synopsis highlights that the initial mission to rescue a captive brother evolves into a dangerous heist. This evolution allows the film to explore themes of power and rebellion in a way that feels fresh and relevant to modern viewers.

Industry experts note that the combination of Starr's star power and the grounded narrative approach makes this project highly compelling. Logical Pictures and Protagonist Pictures are leveraging the upcoming American Film Market to secure distribution deals. The sales strategy relies on the unique appeal of seeing a beloved villain take on a classic hero role. This marketing angle is expected to draw significant attention from both fans of The Boys and general cinema audiences.

As filming begins in November, the production is moving forward with high expectations. The ensemble cast brings a mix of established prestige and proven television experience. Thomasin McKenzie's recent work in Vought Rising adds another layer of connection to the broader superhero genre. Her character in that prequel series focuses on the early days of the corporation behind The Boys. This connection adds an interesting backdrop to her role in The Lie of Sherwood Forest.

The film's director, Patrick Vollrath, has committed to delivering a vision that respects the source material while innovating. His previous work suggests a ability to handle complex characters and intense action sequences. The script by Harris Kauffman aims to balance gripping set pieces with genuine moral complexity. This balance is crucial for a story that deals with theft and rebellion against authority.

Starr's upcoming roles indicate a desire to diversify his portfolio after years in one iconic character. His involvement in Breakers and the Andy Warhol biopic shows a range of interests. The Lie of Sherwood Forest serves as a bridge between his past success and future ambitions. It allows him to explore historical fiction while maintaining the intensity that made him famous. The film is expected to be a standout project in the coming years.

The reaction from the industry has been largely positive. Executives at Logical Pictures and Protagonist Pictures have expressed confidence in the project's potential. They believe the grounded approach will appeal to audiences tired of traditional superhero tropes. The film offers a realistic take on a myth that has been retold countless times. This freshness is key to its commercial appeal.

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As the industry awaits further updates, the focus remains on the filming schedule and cast dynamics. November 9 marks the start of principal photography, which will likely run for several months. The production is taking place in Germany, adding a European aesthetic to the classic English legend. This setting may influence the visual style and tone of the final product.

The connection between The Boys and this new project is subtle but significant. Both involve complex characters who challenge societal norms. Homelander did so through power and fear, while Robin Hood does so through cunning and rebellion. Starr's ability to navigate these different types of leadership and moral codes is a central draw. Fans are eager to see how he adapts his acting style to this new context.

The prequel series Vought Rising provides additional context for the franchise's expansion. With a 2027 premiere date, the series will explore the origins of the supes. This timeline allows Starr to focus entirely on his current projects. He is not tied to the immediate future of The Boys universe. This freedom allows him to take risks with roles like Robin Hood.

The marketing campaign for The Lie of Sherwood Forest is already generating buzz. The combination of a famous actor and a classic legend creates natural interest. The grounded tone differentiates it from other adaptations. Audiences are looking for stories that feel real and emotionally resonant. This film promises to deliver exactly that.

As production begins, all eyes will be on the set and the eventual release. The film has the potential to redefine the Robin Hood genre for a new generation. Starr's performance could further cement his status as one of the most versatile actors of his generation. The blend of historical fiction and modern sensibilities is a winning formula.

The involvement of Logical Pictures and Protagonist Pictures ensures a robust distribution strategy. Their experience in the international market will help the film reach a global audience. The American Film Market launch will be a critical moment for the project. It will determine the film's financial viability and distribution scope.

Ultimately, The Lie of Sherwood Forest represents a bold step for Antony Starr. It is a chance to explore a new side of his acting range. The grounded narrative and strong cast provide a solid foundation for success. The film is poised to be a major contender in the upcoming cinematic landscape.