Blue star Antony Costa, 45, reveals significant four stone weight loss and promotes his upcoming Greet event, marking a major style change from his early 2000s boyband days.

Antony Costa, the 45-year-old singer best known as a member of the British boyband Blue, has unveiled a dramatic physical transformation in his most recent social media updates. The musician appeared unrecognizable to longtime fans, showcasing a significantly slimmer physique and adopting a completely new aesthetic that departs from his signature early 2000s boyband image.

Antony Costa New Style and Greet Event

Costa shared a new Instagram video featuring himself in a quirky yellow mesh top, large round glasses, and a red baseball cap. This fresh look accompanied an announcement regarding his upcoming Greet event, a platform that allows fans to engage in one-to-one video calls with celebrities. Costa expressed his enthusiasm for the opportunity, stating he would love to chat with fans properly and answer questions directly through the service.

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The Four Stone Weight Loss Transformation

The singer has achieved a remarkable four stone weight loss, a change that became publicly apparent during a gym session documented in 2025. During that period, his facial features appeared noticeably slimmer, and he displayed developed muscle definition while wearing a vest top. This physical change marks the culmination of a multi-year health journey that Costa has been transparent about with his audience over the last several years.

Operation Dad Bod and Health Kick Motivation

Costa, who has two children, Savannah Rosa and Paloma Valentina, with his partner Rosanna Jasmin, revealed earlier that he embarked on 'Operation Dad Bod' to improve his physical condition. A representative confirmed to the Daily Mail that Costa is focused on a health kick involving diet and exercise, explicitly noting there is no magic formula involved. The star has been documenting this progress since 2021, sharing before and after photos to highlight his dedication to getting into better shape.

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Impact of Diet and Exercise Plans on Fitness

The weight loss journey began in earnest in 2021 when Costa dropped two stone in just 12 weeks, despite the challenges of a national lockdown. He credited the MuscleFood Weight Loss Plan for the success, praising the convenience of having meals and snacks delivered to avoid the hassle of calorie counting. He described the plan as a lifesaver for a busy father who previously struggled with yo-yo dieting and unhealthy eating habits while on the road with his band.

Blue Band History and Career Context

Costa rose to fame in 2001 with the release of the hit single All Rise, alongside bandmates Lee Ryan, Duncan James, and Simon Webbe. His earlier struggles with weight were highlighted on the 2018 Channel 5 show Get A Holiday Body: Lose A Stone In Four Weeks, where he discussed the difficulties of maintaining a diet while traveling. The recent transformation represents a full departure from that era, showcasing a new, healthier version of the Blue star for his current fanbase.