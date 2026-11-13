Antonio Sabàto Jr Responds to Son Jacks Fatal Hit-and-Run Arrest

Actor Antonio Sabàto Jr issued a statement following the arrest of his son Jack Sabàto for a fatal hit-and-run in Anchorage, Alaska that left Carl Simmonds deceased.

Actor Antonio Sabàto Jr has publicly released a statement following the arrest of his son Jack Sabàto in connection with a fatal traffic accident. The incident occurred on Monday in Anchorage Alaska where the 32-year-old suspect is accused of hitting a pedestrian and fleeing the scene. Police subsequently charged Jack Sabàto with leaving the scene of a fatal crash after the victim was found unresponsive at the intersection of DeBarr Road and Airport Heights Drive.

Details of The Fatal Accident

The Anchorage Police Department confirmed that their officers and fire department medics arrived at the scene of the collision to find the victim identified as Carl Simmonds in a critical condition. According to charging documents Jack Sabàto was driving a white Chevrolet Tahoe when he struck the individual. The accident took place during late-night hours while the suspect was reportedly working as a DoorDash delivery driver. Authorities seized the vehicle involved in the crash after obtaining a warrant to process the evidence and determine the cause of the collision.

Also read Antonio Sabato Jr. defends son Jack after his fatal hit-and-run arrest, asks for ‘compassion’: ‘I love him unconditionally’

Confession and Police Investigation

Legal documents reveal that Jack Sabàto admitted to hitting an object on the road while performing his delivery duties. The suspect allegedly chose to drive away from the location without stopping to check on the person he struck. However the records indicate that Jack Sabàto eventually contacted law enforcement after realizing the severity of his actions. He told police that he called them because he knew the worst had occurred regarding the well-being of the pedestrian. This admission forms the basis for the criminal charges filed against him by local prosecutors.

Father Issues Public Statement

Antonio Sabàto Jr took to Instagram to address the media and fans regarding the ongoing legal situation involving his son. The actor asked for respect for his families privacy during this extremely sensitive time. He emphasized that his love for his children remains unconditional and stated that his primary priority is the well-being of his family unit. Antonio Sabàto Jr expressed that his thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by the tragedy including the family of the deceased Carl Simmonds.

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Support for Victims Family

In his public message the actor also specifically addressed the family of the man who died in the crash. He offered his support to the Simmonds family acknowledging the profound impact of the loss. Antonio Sabàto Jr highlighted the need for compassion and understanding from the public as his family navigates the complex legal and emotional aftermath of the incident. The statement serves to inform the public of the familys stance while seeking space for their private mourning and legal proceedings to unfold without media interference.

Next Steps in Legal Process

Following the arrest and the release of the initial charging documents the case is now under the review of the judicial system. The Anchorage Police Department has completed the initial investigation phase and the evidence from the white Chevrolet Tahoe is being processed. The accused will face court proceedings regarding the hit-and-run charges as the legal process moves forward. The community and media are awaiting further updates as the case proceeds through the local court system in Alaska.