Antonio Sabato Jr. Arrested in Fatal Alaska Hit-and-Run

Actor Antonio Sabato Jr. faces hit-and-run charges after a fatal collision in Anchorage claimed the life of 42-year-old pedestrian Carl Simmonds on Monday morning.

Actor Antonio Sabato Jr. has been arrested and booked into the Anchorage Correctional Complex on suspicion of leaving the scene of a deadly hit-and-run accident in Alaska and failing to assist. The legal proceedings against the former General Hospital star follow a tragic incident that occurred on Monday morning, resulting in the death of a local pedestrian and drawing immediate attention from law enforcement authorities in the Anchorage area.

The Fatal Collision On Monday Morning

The crash took place on Monday, sometime before 5:48 a.m. local time, at the intersection of Airport Heights Drive and Debarr Road. Officers and medics responded to the scene to aid an unresponsive adult male who had been struck by a vehicle. Per the police report, the driver of the vehicle fled the scene immediately after the impact, leaving the victim on the roadway.

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The deceased was later identified as Carl Simmonds, a 42-year-old pedestrian. Despite the rapid response from emergency personnel, Simmonds was pronounced dead on the spot at the location of the collision. The severity of the crash and the subsequent departure of the driver led to a swift investigation by local authorities to identify and locate the person responsible for the accident.

Family Statement And Public Condolences

Following the arrest, Antonio Sabato Jr. shared a statement through his representatives addressing the incident. The statement read: "At this time, my family and I are navigating an extremely sensitive and deeply personal matter. As a father, my love for my children remains unconditional, and my priority is the well-being of my family." The actor emphasized the importance of privacy for his household during this difficult period following the tragic events.

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The family also issued a plea to the public and the media, stating: "We ask that the public and members of the media honor our privacy during this difficult time and keep us all in your thoughts and prayers." In addition to requesting privacy for his family, Sabato Jr. extended his sympathies to the relatives of the victim, adding: "I also wish to extend my heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of the gentleman who tragically lost his life. My thoughts and prayers are with them as well."

Booking And Legal Proceedings

Antonio Sabato Jr. was formally arrested and booked into the Anchorage Correctional Complex shortly after the incident. He faces charges related to leaving the scene of a deadly hit-and-run accident and failing to assist the victim, Carl Simmonds. These charges carry significant legal weight in Alaska, where statutes strictly mandate that drivers stop and provide aid or report accidents involving injury or death.

The booking process involved standard procedures at the correctional facility, where individuals are processed before appearing before a judge. The specific details regarding bail, court dates, or further judicial actions have not been explicitly detailed in the initial reports, but the arrest marks the beginning of the formal legal process for the actor regarding the fatal collision that occurred on Monday.

Background And Career Context

Antonio Sabato Jr. is an actor and model who previously portrayed the character Jagger Cates on the popular soap opera General Hospital between 1992 and 1994. He later reprised the role in subsequent years, establishing a presence in daytime television before moving on to other projects in film and television. This incident represents a significant departure from his professional history and has drawn widespread media coverage due to his established role in the entertainment industry.

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The case highlights the legal responsibilities of drivers in Alaska, particularly in incidents involving pedestrian fatalities. The identification of Carl Simmonds as the victim and the confirmation of the hit-and-run nature of the accident have solidified the charges against the actor. The community in Anchorage and the broader public remain focused on the outcome of the legal proceedings as they unfold in the coming days.