Antonio Sabato Jr and Virginia Madsen's son arrested in fatal hit-and-run

Jack Sabato, son of Antonio Sabato Jr. and Virginia Madsen, faces felony charges after a fatal hit-and-run in Anchorage, Alaska, police say.

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Police identified the victim as Carl Simmonds, 42, who was pronounced dead after officers and medics responded to reports of an unresponsive man near Airport Heights Drive and Debarr Road around 5:48 a.m. A preliminary investigation indicated a vehicle struck Simmonds and fled the scene,According to court records obtained by Fox News Digital, Jack has been hit with a felony charge of leaving the scene of an accident without helping the victim, as well as a misdemeanor charge of leaving the scene of an accident involving injury or death. Charging documents reviewed by Alaska Public Media reported that responding officers found Simmonds' body on the sidewalk off Airport Heights Drive and several car parts scattered around.

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While reviewing security footage from a nearby bank, officers saw a white Chevy Tahoe striking Simmonds and not braking before or after the crash, according to the outlet. After running the vehicle’s description into the Alaska Public Safety Information Network, law enforcement found the matching vehicle — which is registered to Jack — parked at the Anchorage Amazon Warehouse. The vehicle was then seized.

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Antonio Sabato Jr., his son Jack and Virginia Madsen arrive at the"War of the Worlds" Los Angeles fan screening in Los Angeles, Calif. in 2005. According to the charging documents, Jack told police he struck"something" while driving home after delivering for DoorDash, damaging his headlight. He said he believed he hit an animal and didn’t stop because he was driving without insurance.

He also said he ran a red light because he felt unsafe driving without headlights.after work but contacted police after his girlfriend told him his SUV had been seized, saying he"knew the worst," according to the documents. Christina Dugan Ramirez is an entertainment journalist with more than 15 years of experience, including a decade at PEOPLE writing high-profile cover stories, covering Hollywood's biggest events, and interviewing many of the industry's most influential stars before joining Fox News Digital in 2024.