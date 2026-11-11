Jack Sabato, son of Antonio Sabato Jr. and Virginia Madsen, arrested in fatal Alaska hit-and-run

Jack Antonio Sabato, 32, was arrested and charged after police say he struck and killed pedestrian Carl Simmonds, 42, in Anchorage and fled the scene.

Jack Sabato, the son of actor Antonio Sabato Jr. and actress Virginia Madsen, has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in Anchorage, Alaska.

He was arrested Nov. 9 on charges of leaving the scene of an accident without assisting the injured and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injury or death, according to the Anchorage Police Department. Court records obtained by Fox News Digital show Jack faces a felony charge of leaving the scene of an accident without helping the victim. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of leaving the scene of an accident involving injury or death.

Also read Jack Sabàto Jr. Arrested in Alaska Hit‑and‑Run Fatality

Victim Identified as Fatal Crash Investigation Proceeds

He was booked into the Anchorage Correctional Complex. Police identified the victim as Carl Simmonds, 42. Officers and medics responded around 5:48 a.m. local time Monday to reports of an unresponsive man near Airport Heights Drive and Debarr Road. Simmonds was pronounced dead at the scene.

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A preliminary investigation indicated a vehicle struck Simmonds and then fled. Charging documents reviewed by Alaska Public Media reported that responding officers found Simmonds' body on the sidewalk off Airport Heights Drive with several car parts scattered around. While reviewing security footage from a nearby bank, officers saw a white Chevy Tahoe striking Simmonds and not braking before or after the crash. Police later identified Jack Sabato, 32, as the driver allegedly behind the wheel of the Chevrolet Tahoe.

After running the vehicle's description into the Alaska Public Safety Information Network, law enforcement found the matching vehicle parked at the Anchorage Amazon Warehouse. The SUV is registered to Jack, and the vehicle was seized. According to the charging documents, Jack told police he struck something while driving home after delivering for DoorDash, damaging his headlight. He said he believed he hit an animal and did not stop because he was driving without insurance.

Suspect Claims Unawareness of Collision with Pedestrian

He also said he ran a red light because he felt unsafe driving without headlights. Jack reportedly did not report the crash after work but contacted police after his girlfriend told him his SUV had been seized, saying he knew the worst, according to the documents. Antonio Sabato Jr., 54, is best known for his work on General Hospital from 1992 to 1995 and Melrose Place in 1995. He and Madsen, an Oscar-nominated actress, are Jack's parents.