Antonio Conte defends his intense coaching methods after Manchester United appointed Mauricio Pochettino, claiming clubs fearing his approach are afraid of winning.

Antonio Conte has issued a sharp rebuke to Manchester United after being passed over for the head coach position in favor of Mauricio Pochettino. The Italian manager, who recently left Napoli, expressed disbelief that the club would reject his intense tactical philosophy. He argued that any hesitation regarding his demanding methods suggests a fear of achieving victory rather than a genuine assessment of his capabilities. This public statement follows recent reports linking him closely with the role at Old Trafford alongside other prominent candidates.

Conte Defends Intense Coaching Methodology

Antonio Conte addressed the speculation directly on the Cronache di Spogliatoio podcast to clarify his professional stance. He stated unequivocally that his tactical approach is designed strictly for winning. He argued that if a club finds his high-intensity standards frightening, they are ultimately afraid of success. He believes that his methodology has consistently led to major trophies throughout his career across multiple leagues. He dismissed the notion that his requirements are unreasonable for a club of Manchester United's stature. He emphasized that restoring the club to its former glory requires a specific, rigorous framework that he is fully equipped to provide.

Also read Drone films Pochettino's first Manchester United training session before Liverpool match

United Appoint Pochettino Over Carrick Tenure

Manchester United ultimately chose to dismiss Michael Carrick and appointed Mauricio Pochettino as the new head coach. The club paid approximately £10 million in compensation to secure Pochettino from his role with the United States national team. This decision followed a period where Julian Nagelsmann, Eddie Howe, and Unai Emery were also considered strong contenders for the vacancy. Conte expressed surprise that the club would turn away from a proven winner with a track record of dominating Serie A and the Premier League. He cited the long league title drought since Sir Alex Ferguson last led the team in 2013 as evidence that a significant change in approach was necessary. He suggested that his experience matches the urgent need to return to the top of English football.

Respect for Ferguson and Club History

Conte highlighted his deep admiration for Sir Alex Ferguson to underscore the level of respect he holds for Manchester United. He mentioned reading Ferguson's autobiography and visiting his home in London during his time managing in London. He recalled a day spent with the legendary manager, noting Ferguson's incredible passion for discussing football tactics. Although he joked about the difficulty of following Ferguson's Scottish accent at times, he acknowledged the immense respect he has for the former boss. Conte believes Ferguson's own methodology is what made Manchester United great. He found comments suggesting his own methods were unsuitable for the club almost offensive. He felt such remarks placed a veto on the club's return to its own historic standards of excellence.

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Reputation for High Standards and Past Conflicts

Antonio Conte has long maintained a reputation for being a combustible personality with exceptionally high demands on his players. His managerial career includes five Serie A titles with Juventus, Inter Milan, and Napoli. He also won the Premier League and FA Cup during his successful spells with Chelsea. However, his tenure at Chelsea was marked by public fallouts with star striker Diego Costa, center back David Luiz, and the club board. He also left Napoli just one year after winning the title, citing too much poison and malice within the organization. His time at Tottenham ended abruptly after an explosive press conference in 2023. During that event, he labeled his players as selfish and heavily criticized the club's internal culture.

Denial of Financial Demands and Control Veto

Conte recently denied reports claiming he set specific conditions or demanded full control over the transfer market. La Repubblica had suggested he wanted carte blanche authority and to act as a manager with a separate technical staff. He addressed these claims on social media, stating there are no negotiations at an advanced stage with any club. He emphasized that his decision to return to management will be carefully considered when the right conditions arise. He labeled reports of financial demands as unfounded, noting there is no concrete basis for such assessments. He clarified that he will only enter discussions when a concrete opportunity arises that respects both parties' needs. He insists that any agreement must align with the qualities and approach that define his work as a manager.

Pochettino Faces Immediate Liverpool Challenge

Mauricio Pochettino has faced a whirlwind start to his new role at Manchester United. He flew into Manchester immediately following his final match in charge of the United States. He took charge of training for the first time on Thursday. He is scheduled to lead the Red Devils out for the first time on Sunday in a blockbuster clash. This critical match will take place at Anfield against Liverpool. The appointment marks a significant shift for the club as they look to rebuild under a new tactical philosophy. Conte remains out of work but continues to monitor the situation, asserting his readiness for the next big challenge in his career.