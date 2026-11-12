Antonin Baudry Breaks De Gaulle Cinematic Curse With Epic Film

Director Antonin Baudry overcomes decades of failed attempts to portray Charles de Gaulle with a new two-part epic, navigating complex history and political stakes.

Director Antonin Baudry has successfully shattered a long-standing cinematic barrier by releasing an ambitious five-and-a-half-hour epic about Charles de Gaulle, a figure who has historically resisted accurate portrayal on screen. The two-part film, titled La Bataille de Gaulle in France and De Gaulle in the United States, captivated French audiences this summer and opened last week in American theaters. Baudry approached the project with a clear understanding of the "malediction" that had plagued previous filmmakers, yet he leveraged his unique background in diplomacy and literature to create a work that resonates deeply with contemporary viewers.

Overcoming Decades of Failed Portrayals

The attempt to bring the General to the big screen has been fraught with difficulty since the mid-twentieth century. In the summer of 1942, William Faulkner signed with Warner Bros. to write a biographical treatment of de Gaulle, a project endorsed by President Franklin Roosevelt to boost the leader's credibility with the American public. Faulkner produced twelve hundred pages for a script provisionally titled The De Gaulle Story but ultimately discarded the General as a living character because he found the subject too complex to pin down. Despite such high-profile efforts, the screen adaptation of de Gaulle remained elusive for decades due to both narrative challenges and the General's distinctive physiognomy.

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Historical constraints also played a significant role in delaying a definitive film. Postwar filmmakers, guided by British historian Julian Jackson, often emphasized the collective nature of the French Resistance rather than focusing on a single great man. When de Gaulle returned to power in 1958 after more than a decade of retirement, his commanding presence made it politically and artistically dangerous for directors to portray him directly. Director René Clément bypassed this issue by using archival footage whenever the General's presence was required, a technique that avoided the pitfalls of casting an actor who could not capture the leader's aura.

The industry remained stuck in a cycle of failure until recently, with notable attempts by Pierre Schoendoerffer and Bertrand Tavernier proving unsuccessful. Tavernier's effort was further hindered by producer insistence that Gérard Depardieu play the lead, a casting choice that likely contributed to the project's failure. For years, the role of de Gaulle was effectively monopolized by Adrien Cayla-Legrand, an actor known for his towering height and serviceable chinless appearance. It was not until 2020 that Gabriel Le Bomin released the first full-scale feature film devoted to the General, but it closed in French theaters just ten days after its premiere, signaling that the curse remained largely unbroken.

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Baudry's Diplomatic and Literary Background

Antonin Baudry brings a distinct perspective to this historic task, having built a career far removed from the traditional film industry. At fifty-one years old, Baudry studied mathematics before earning degrees in engineering and literature from France's prestigious educational institutions, where he also completed a film-studies minor with a thesis on Wong Kar-wai. He entered the French diplomatic corps, working as a speechwriter for Foreign Minister Dominique de Villepin, and was at least partially responsible for the minister's famous United Nations speech opposing the Iraq War. This experience provided him with an insider's understanding of the political mechanics that defined de Gaulle's era.

Baudry's transition to the arts began with a pseudonymous collaboration on the graphic novel Quai d'Orsay, which detailed the inner workings of foreign policy and sold more than sixty thousand copies in its first edition. He then persuaded Jérôme Seydoux, chairman of Pathé film company, to finance a nuclear-submarine thriller called Chant du Loup, which premiered in 2019 to warm reviews. Having proven his capability within the French establishment, Baudry secured carte blanche from Pathé to undertake the de Gaulle project, receiving an initial budget of seventy-five million euros, an unheard-of amount for a French production.

Modern Resonance and Political Context

The release of La Bataille de Gaulle is timed fortuitously against the backdrop of a French presidential election that may bring the far right to power for the first time since the Vichy regime. While the political climate provides a relevant context for viewing de Gaulle's legacy, Baudry believes the film's resonance stems primarily from its human elements rather than purely political commentary. He met with interviewers at a café in the Luxembourg Gardens, dressed in cream trousers, a button-down shirt, and white leather high-tops decorated with red lightning bolts, discussing how his film aims to crack the character in ways previous directors could not.

The film is based on Julian Jackson's nine-hundred-page biography, A Certain Idea of France, which references the opening lines of de Gaulle's own memoirs. By adopting this comprehensive source material, Baudry was able to address the historical sensitivities that had previously stifled creative output. The epic narrative allows for a nuanced exploration of the General's complex personality and his impact on the nation, offering a depth that earlier, shorter attempts could not achieve. As the first part opens in the United States, the film stands as a testament to the idea that patience and thorough preparation can overcome even the most entrenched cinematic curses.