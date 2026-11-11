Antonia Banderas Film ‘Mare Nostrum’ Picked Up by Buena Vista International for Latin America (EXCLUSIVE)

Buena Vista International has acquired Latin American rights to Mare Nostrum, starring Antonio Banderas as the captain of a shipping container

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His unvetted decision to rescue a dinghy of refugees from a storm quickly snowballs into an international political crisis when no European country will let them dock. According to the synopsis, “as his profile escalates amid empty cries of support, the Captain navigates quite the odyssey with a bizarre cast including the Prime Minister of Spain, activists, coast guards, an international rock star, a hard-nosed corporate lawyer, marine insurance brokers and an all-ages band of African refugees.

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” Sanfic Mórbido Lab Lineup Ranges From an LGBTQ Alien Monster Comedy to a Mapuche Parable, Extreme Horror and Cold War Sci-FiWith pre-production now actively underway, principal photography on “Mare Nostrum” Is scheduled to commence in March 2027 in Bilbao, Spain. The creative team includes producer Jose Luis Escolar , Goya award winning cinematographer Xavi Giménez , and Marvel Universe VFX specialist Arturo López Iriarte , who is using 3D scanner technology to tell a story aboard one of the largest container ships in the world.

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They are re-uniting also with their regular production designer, the multiple Goya award winning Alain Bainée .

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