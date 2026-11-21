Kimi Antonelli topped qualifying by 0.258 seconds but will drop five places for an engine penalty, moving Max Verstappen to the front alongside George Russell.

World Champion Kimi Antonelli posted the fastest time during qualifying for Formula 1’s Las Vegas Grand Prix, though Max Verstappen will start from pole position.

Antonelli headed into the session knowing he would drop five positions on the grid owing to taking on Mercedes’ new updated turbo. In a sometimes messy session, with drivers scrapping over track position and wary of giving rivals a crucial slipstream along the Strip, Antonelli was last across the line to begin his final push lap—making it by just a couple of seconds—and profited from picking up a tow.

Also read Verstappen takes Las Vegas GP pole after Antonelli's 5-place grid penalty

Antonelli’s time of 1:33.893 put him 0.258s clear of Verstappen, enabling him to secure top spot, but he will drop to sixth on the grid. Verstappen consequently inherits pole position, his third of the season, and Antonelli’s Mercedes teammate George Russell will line up on the front row of the grid. McLaren’s Lando Norris and Red Bull’s Isack Hadjar will share the second row of the grid while Racing Bulls continued their recent strong performance.

Arvid Lindblad will start from fifth place, with Liam Lawson seventh, sandwiching the demoted Antonelli. Alpine pair Pierre Gasly and Franco Colapinto will start from eighth and ninth respectively, benefiting from a 10-place penalty for McLaren’s Oscar Piastri, who will drop down the order due to taking on fresh engine components. Leclerc and Hamilton made crucial errors on respective push laps and were bumped out of the session when rivals improved in the closing stages.

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Contributing Editor U.K.-based Phillip Horton started covering Grands Prix while still at university and swiftly deemed that writing about Formula 1 and the behind-the-scenes machinations was much more engaging than reading centuries-old novels. Degree gained, he went on to cover the sport full-time from 2014 and is as intrigued and excited by the destinations Formula 1 visits during its lengthy annual world tour as the racing itself.

Phillip joined Autoweek in 2021 and while he has just about learned to spell in American English he has yet to find anywhere in America that makes a proper cup of tea.