Antonelli Basks in ‘Magic Lap’ to Score Monaco Pole

Mercedes title leader edges Max Verstappen in a thrilling qualifying shootout on the streets of Monte Carlo.

Formula 1 title leader Kimi Antonelli delivered “a magic lap” around the streets of Monaco to claim the crucial pole position for Sunday’s grand prix in the Principality.

The 19-year-old Mercedes driver set the fastest time during a scintillating denouement to the qualifying shootout on Saturday afternoon to take his fourth pole position of the campaign. Antonelli set a time of 1:12:051s to defeat Red Bull’s Max Verstappen by just 0.043s, moments before Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc squandered his hopes of another home pole by clipping the wall.

Leclerc had been in the mix but slid wide through the left-hander at Tabac and hit the barriers, leaving him in fourth place.

“It was one of those laps we call the magic lap,” said Antonelli, who is pursuing a fifth successive grand prix victory, at a circuit where overtaking is notoriously challenging. “It’s just super intense,” he added on the spectacle of Monaco qualifying. “You have no margin of mistake. And when it’s about polishing those last two, three tenths, it’s never easy.

And especially, you know, when Max is so close and also the Ferrari, Lewis, has been so strong the whole weekend, that is not easy! ” Verstappen was buoyed by his result off the back of his and Red Bull’s strongest performance of the season.

“You have no margin of mistake. And when it’s about polishing those last two, three tenths, it’s never easy. ” “I was confident that we would make some improvements heading into qualifying, but not to fight for pole,” Verstappen said.

“Honestly, when I jumped into the car, I was like, ‘OK, let’s try and recover a bit, maybe top five. ’ That was the target. ”Leclerc has been on or around the pace throughout the weekend, as he chases a second victory at home, but braking instability has been hampering his prospects even before he clattered the wall in the Q3 shootout.

Leclerc described his final lap as “very much on the edge” and reckoned dirty air contributed to his error, though refused to ruminate on whether it would have been good enough for top spot as he wryly pointed out “I never finished it. ”The braking issues remain a bigger concern for Leclerc, following on from a problematic weekend in Montreal, indicating that they have only emerged in recent grands prix.

“The thing is I’m definitely not knowing what I’m having,” Leclerc said. “It’s a bit of a discovery whenever I get on the brakes, it’s extremely inconsistent, I’ve been struggling massively,” before adding that “corner to corner it’s not behaving the same way. ”While Antonelli was able to bask in the glory of pole position, it was a trying afternoon for Mercedes teammate and title rival George Russell.

Russell, 43 points behind Antonelli after his retirement from the lead last time out in Canada, was off the pace throughout qualifying. Russell will start Sunday’s race from only sixth, behind Red Bull’s Isack Hadjar, having trailed Antonelli by almost four-tenths of a second.

“I don’t really know what’s going on to be honest,” Russell said.

“It’s clearly something in my driving that’s not helping the car at the moment, but that was there at the start of the year as well, every lap I did, if I look at Melbourne and at least China until I had my issues it was P1 in every single session, and every lap I did was good, the last three races have just been nowhere, even Canada I was nowhere until the last lap of Q3 in both sessions…”Russell added that “there’s clearly a difference in driving style” between himself and Antonelli, which he revealed was present too in 2025, and it “played into my hands very well last year and it’s clearly playing into his hands very well this year.

” That is “no excuse,” Russell stressed, explaining that “I need to either work with the team to adjust my driving, or I need to find a different set-up that works for me, but it’s not clicking right now. ”Reigning World Champions Lando Norris and McLaren had a subdued session a year on from a pole/win double.

Norris, whose build-up was compromised by an electrical problem which sidelined his car in Friday practice, was only eighth, with teammate Oscar Piastri faring only marginally better in seventh. Norris described it as “a slight reality check of how far off we are,” as “the car is just very difficult to drive, not very compliant, not very forgiving; my confidence level here last year was 100, now it’s 85, and around Monaco you know, you need it to be 100.

”Piastri claimed podiums in 2024 and 2025 in Monaco but another trophy looks a long shot.

“We’re just lacking grip compared to the others,” Piastri said. “The car felt nicer to drive compared to yesterday, which is good, but also bad when you’re still as far off as we are. When you are lacking grip, unfortunately there’s not too many levers you can pull to make up for it.

”Alpine’s Pierre Gasly and Racing Bulls’ Liam Lawson were ‘best of the rest’ behind the leading teams, claiming the final Q3 spots, to line up ninth and 10th respectively. Williams just missed out on those places, while Audi displayed encouraging pace through practice, but its prospects faded in qualifying. Nico Hulkenberg could muster only 13th spot, while Gabriel Bortoleto was a non-runner in Q2 after he kissed the barrier enough in Q1 to break his front-left suspension, leaving him 16th.

Haas endured a troubled day and faces an uphill challenge to make it into the points in the grand prix. Esteban Ocon was 17th while Oliver Bearman, who crashed heavily in the practice session earlier in the day, was down in 19th position. The Haas drivers were split by Sergio Perez, who came a 10th of a second away from registering a first Q2 appearance for Cadillac, but ultimately fell short following a lock-up on his final push lap.

Valtteri Bottas was again adrift of Perez but still managed to eclipse the Aston Martin drivers, condemning Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll to the back row of the grid, as the team’s miserable campaign shows no sign of any uplift. U.K.-based Phillip Horton started covering Grands Prix while still at university and swiftly deemed that writing about Formula 1 and the behind-the-scenes machinations was much more engaging than reading centuries-old novels.

Degree gained, he went on to cover the sport full-time from 2014 and is as intrigued and excited by the destinations Formula 1 visits during its lengthy annual world tour as the racing itself. Phillip joined Autoweek in 2021 and while he has just about learned to spell in American English he has yet to find anywhere in America that makes a proper cup of tea.





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