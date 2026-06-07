Antonee Robinson shows just how vital he is for USMNT’s World Cup hopes

This was the sort of thunderclap that served as a perfect precursor to the U.S. men’s national team’s month in the spotlight.

CHICAGO — This was the sort of thunderclap that served as a perfect precursor to the U.S. men’s national team’s month in the spotlight. that counted as encouraging given the resilience the USMNT showed against one of the tournament favorites.

But, as a singular moment, Antonee Robinson’s 37th-minute first-time volley, which rippled the back of the net for the Americans’ first goal, marked as good an individual effort as you could see on a soccer field. If Robinson scores a goal like that a week from now — if anyone does — it will end up being one of the highlights of the World Cup.

United States defenders Antonee Robinson, left, and Tim Ream celebrate after Robinson scored a goal during the first half of an international friendly soccer match against Germany in Chicago, Saturday, June 6, 2026.

“I think all the energy was in this shot and that goal,” USMNT coach Mauricio Pochettino said. “After, cramps in his hamstring . “For sure, it helps in the first game of the World Cup. I think it’s always important for the player to score and to feel strong and the confidence to show.

The first thing when he was out there, ‘Coach, it’s only cramps. I’m OK, I’m OK. ’ I said, ‘We’ll see. Now you need to rest.

’ We need to travel to LA now and then tomorrow, recover, and we start Monday to train and prepare for the Paraguay game. ” In clarifying that Robinson experienced only cramps, Pochettino may have created at least a degree of worry.

“Just cramps. Hope that it’s cramps,” he said.

“But I cannot be sure. It’s what they say. I cannot . ” Robinson, it almost goes without saying, is one of the most pivotal pieces of the USMNT, an unquestioned starter and someone the offense often flows through.

Even after a down year with Fulham in England’s Premier League, in which he dealt with injuries that kept him out of the national team fold until March, Robinson is still capable of excellence. That goal he scored Saturday was just his second of the season, the first coming on a spot kick for Fulham late in the year.

Antonee Robinson of the United States celebrates after scoring his team’s first goal during the international friendly match between United States and Germany at Soldier Field on June 06, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. As long as Robinson can walk, he’s a player capable of creating a moment. Members of the USMNT’s 1994 World Cup team were honored on the field pregame.





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