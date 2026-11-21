Mark Mogan was acquitted of racially abusing Antoine Semenyo at Anfield after the player withdrew support. The Liverpool Magistrates' Court recorded a not guilty verdict on Friday.

A Liverpool supporter has been found not guilty of racially abusing Premier League footballer Antoine Semenyo after the player withdrew his support for the prosecution. The verdict was delivered at Liverpool Magistrates Court on Friday by District Judge Mary Dowrick, who recorded a not guilty finding for the charge of racially aggravated behavior. This legal conclusion ends a high-profile case that began during the opening match of the previous Premier League season.

Antoine Semenyo was originally scheduled to give evidence during the trial of Mark Mogan, a 47-year-old defendant from Dovecot, Liverpool. The alleged incident occurred approximately 30 minutes into the game between Liverpool and Bournemouth at Anfield on August 15 last year. However, the proceedings took a decisive turn when Simon Jones, representing the prosecution, announced that Semenyo was no longer supportive of the legal process.

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Prosecutor Simon Jones informed the court that following recent contact with Mr. Semenyo, the footballer indicated he would not be testifying. Jones stated that the prosecution did not consider it appropriate to compel Semenyo to testify in light of his changed position. In those circumstances, the prosecution offered no further evidence in the case against Mr. Mogan. This withdrawal of cooperation effectively halted the state's ability to proceed with the trial.

The trial had previously faced significant delays and disruptions before this final hearing. At an earlier stage last month, proceedings were adjourned halfway through when Mr. Mogan was taken to the hospital after suffering a seizure. The defendant, who uses a wheelchair, was present in court for the final hearing on Friday. Despite the outcome, Mr. Mogan declined to comment as he left the court premises after the verdict was read.

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The legal proceedings centered on allegations that Mr. Mogan shouted abuse at Semenyo as the footballer prepared to take a throw-in. Court testimony detailed that Mogan, seated in his wheelchair, yelled directly at the player who was standing close by. Witnesses and prosecutors alleged that Mogan shouted a racially charged phrase urging Semenyo to hurry up, using a racial slur directed at the Bournemouth forward.

Prosecutor Simon Jones described Semenyo briefly freezing in disbelief upon hearing the alleged racial slur. The court further heard that Mogan continued to shout at the player after the initial insult, demanding that he was talking directly to him. Additional witnesses reported seeing Mogan throw chewing gum at the footballer during the altercation, escalating the confrontation on the touchline.

Semenyo, who was playing for Bournemouth at the time, reported the incident immediately to the match referee, Anthony Taylor. The game was briefly halted while both team managers and captains were spoken to regarding the abuse. An announcement was subsequently made to the stadium crowd requesting an end to racist abuse and offensive behavior. Images of the incident were widely circulated, leading to intense public scrutiny of the event.

Mark Mogan offered a different account of the events to police during an interview. He alleged that Semenyo had called him a cripple after Mogan shouted at the player to hurry up. This counter-claim was presented during the trial as part of the defense strategy. However, the presentation of this alternative narrative did not result in a conviction for the defendant, given the lack of further evidence from the prosecution.

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Following the match, Merseyside Police arrested the man and released him on bail for three months while further investigations were conducted. The arrest came after the match referee referred the incident to authorities immediately. Images of the incident, which occurred during a game where Semenyo scored a brace for Bournemouth, were widely circulated online. These images contributed to the intense public debate surrounding the case.

Public records and social media pictures prior to the incident showed Mogan playing wheelchair basketball for a team called the Greenbank Meteors. Other images circulated online depicting Mogan posing with Liverpool legends Robbie Fowler and Emile Heskey. These details were noted by the court but did not influence the final legal outcome regarding the charges of racial abuse.

If Mark Mogan had been found guilty of the charges, the Premier League would have imposed a lifetime ban on him from attending football matches. Liverpool FC had previously confirmed that any individual found guilty of such conduct would face this severe penalty. However, with the not guilty verdict recorded by District Judge Dowrick on Friday morning, no such disciplinary action was triggered by the court's decision.

The outcome marks a significant conclusion to a case that drew attention from football clubs, fans, and legal authorities across the United Kingdom. The case highlighted the complexities of prosecuting racial abuse in sports, particularly when the victim withdraws cooperation with the legal process. The decision underscores the critical role of witness participation in securing convictions for such offenses.