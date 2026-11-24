Director Antoine Fuqua and his son Brandon face a $50,000 civil lawsuit from a Los Angeles bar manager who claims Fuqua pulled a gun and struck him during a February altercation.

A significant legal dispute has emerged involving Academy Award-winning director Antoine Fuqua and a civil claim filed by a Los Angeles bar manager. The lawsuit, which centers on allegations of assault and the display of a firearm, adds a serious legal challenge to Fuqua's recent professional successes, including his work on the Michael Jackson biopic.

William Rosenthal, who serves as an assistant manager at the Good Times bar located within Davey Wayne's, initiated the legal proceedings against Fuqua and his son, Brandon Fuqua. Rosenthal is seeking $50,000 in damages for what he describes as serious physical and psychological injuries sustained during a confrontation in February.

Also read Michael Director Antoine Fuqua Accused of Gunpoint Assault

The Alleged February Altercation Details

The core of the conflict began when Rosenthal and his staff denied entry to Antoine Fuqua, Brandon Fuqua, and Brandon's daughter. The management cited the group being visibly overly intoxicated as the primary reason for refusing them admission to the establishment. Tensions escalated shortly after this denial when a member of the group allegedly spat at Rosenthal.

Following the spitting incident, Rosenthal instructed the group to leave the premises immediately. Despite being told to depart, the complaint states that an hour later, Fuqua and his associates were still standing outside the bar's line. It was at this juncture that the situation turned volatile as Rosenthal approached them to address their continued presence.

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Gun Display And Physical Assault Claims

According to the ten-page civil claim, the confrontation intensified when Antoine Fuqua approached Rosenthal and accused the manager of having pepper-sprayed his daughter. When Rosenthal firmly denied making such an allegation, Fuqua reportedly pulled out a handgun and struck Rosenthal in the face. The complaint further alleges that Fuqua directed a racial and antisemitic slur at the manager during the assault.

The legal document details a terrifying sequence of events where Fuqua swung the handgun in Rosenthal's face after striking him. Rosenthal alleges that he staggered back in pain from the blow. Immediately following the physical assault, Fuqua and Brandon Fuqua allegedly pointed their handguns directly at Rosenthal, placing him in imminent fear for his life before they fled the scene.

Family Response And Legal Denial

Representatives for both Antoine Fuqua and Brandon Fuqua have categorically denied all allegations made in the complaint. When approached by reporters regarding the lawsuit, their team stated clearly that none of the accusations are true. The defense stands in direct opposition to the narrative presented by Rosenthal in the civil filing.

The dispute highlights the stark contrast between the directors' public standing and the serious nature of the accusations. While the family denies wrongdoing, the specifics of the alleged encounter, including the use of a firearm and hate speech, form the basis of a substantial civil suit that seeks compensation for the aftermath of the incident.

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Seeking Damages For Injuries And PTSD

William Rosenthal is pursuing $50,000 in damages to cover the costs and impacts of what he describes as severe injuries. The complaint lists a fracture to his nose, a head injury, skin lacerations, and severe scarring as direct physical consequences of the altercation. These physical marks are accompanied by claims of long-term psychological trauma.

Beyond the physical injuries, Rosenthal claims to suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder and severe emotional distress resulting from the encounter. The legal action seeks to hold the directors accountable for the alleged assault and the terror induced by the display of firearms and threats to kill during the February incident at the Los Angeles venue.