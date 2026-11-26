Director Antoine Fuqua and his son Brando are sued for assault by a bar manager who claims he was pistol-whipped in Los Angeles, an incident the director denies.

Director Antoine Fuqua and his son Brando Fuqua are facing serious legal allegations following a civil lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court. The complaint, submitted on Friday, accuses the filmmaker and his son of assault, battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress during an incident at a Los Angeles bar in February.

The plaintiff, an assistant bar manager, alleges that the duo struck him with a firearm and subjected him to racial and religious slurs.

Allegations of Pistol-Whipping and Assault

Also read Antoine Fuqua Faces Assault Lawsuit Over Bar Incident Involving Handgun

William Rosenthal, the assistant bar manager at Davey Wayne's, claims that the conflict began on the evening of February 14. According to the court filing, Rosenthal denied entry to a group of five intoxicated individuals, which included Antoine Fuqua's daughter, after she allegedly spat on him and issued threats. Rosenthal states that he instructed the group to leave the premises at Good Times, a bar located within the Davey Wayne's venue.

Rosenthal alleges that approximately one hour later, Antoine Fuqua approached him outside the establishment. The director reportedly accused Rosenthal of pepper-spraying his daughter, an accusation the manager firmly denied. The situation escalated when Rosenthal claims Antoine Fuqua pulled out a handgun and struck him in the face, simultaneously making racist and antisemitic slurs while threatening to kill him.

Brando Fuqua's Alleged Involvement in Violence

The lawsuit further details the involvement of Brando Fuqua, the director's son. Rosenthal asserts that Brando forcefully swung a handgun at his face and pointed the weapon at him. The complaint states that both Antoine and Brando Fuqua placed Rosenthal in imminent fear for his life before the pair fled the scene down the street. These actions form the basis of the battery and assault charges brought against the filmmaker and his son.

Rosenthal is seeking $50,000 in damages and a jury trial to address the physical and psychological injuries he sustained. He reports suffering a head injury, a fractured nose, and skin lacerations from the alleged attack. The plaintiff believes these injuries will result in permanent disability and cites significant hospital, medical, and professional expenses incurred as a direct result of the incident.

Director Antoine Fuqua Denies All Claims

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Antoine Fuqua has categorically rejected the allegations made in the civil complaint. A representative for the director issued a statement on Monday asserting that none of the accusations in the filing are true. The Daily Mail has contacted lawyers representing William Rosenthal for further comment, but no response had been received at the time of reporting.

Filmography and Family Context of the Defendant

Antoine Fuqua is a highly accomplished director known for high-profile projects including the Michael Jackson biopic Michael, which premiered in theaters in April. The biopic, written by John Logan and starring Jaafar Jackson, grossed over $1.02 billion worldwide and $372 million domestically. Fuqua's other notable works include Training Day, The Magnificent Seven, and The Equalizer franchise.

The director is married to Lela Rochon, and they are the parents of Brando Fuqua and daughter Asia. The lawsuit marks a significant legal challenge for the filmmaker, who continues to be a prominent figure in Hollywood following the commercial success of his recent biographical projects.