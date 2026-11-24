A spokesperson for the director denied the allegations and said, 'It's not true.'

has been sued for assault and battery by a bar manager, who alleges the director struck him with a handgun and used an antisemitic slur.

In a lawsuit filed on Friday in California state court, the bar manager, William Rosenthal, details an altercation in February in which Fuqua and his group were denied entry to a Los Angeles bar because they were overly intoxicated. He claims the director “directed a racial and antisemitic slur” at him before the filmmaker and his son “pointed their handguns” in his direction. In a statement, a spokesperson for the director denied the allegations.

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“It’s not true,” the representative said. The lawsuit says Fuqua and four others, including his daughter and son, visited Good Times at Davey Wayne’s in Los Angeles on Feb. 14. After the group was refused entry by Rosenthal, he was spat on by a member of the group and threatened by Fuqua’s daughter, according to the complaint. They left the establishment, the lawsuit says.

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Roughly an hour later, Fuqua returned and confronted Rosenthal about pepper spraying his daughter. Rosenthal denied the accusation and was hit in the face with a handgun by the director, who later used an antisemitic slur and threatened to kill the bar manager. From there, the altercation escalated, with Fuqua’s son also pulling out a handgun and striking Rosenthal, the lawsuit says.

Rosenthal says he sustained a head injury, nose fracture and lacerations from the alleged assault and now has post-traumatic stress disorder and severe emotional stress. His lawyers say the injuries will result in “some permanent disability. ”David Greaves Says ‘Once Upon a Time in Harlem’ Is “An Act of Resistance” Against Efforts to Erase Black HistoryDanny Boyle on ‘Ink’ and Murdoch, the ‘Trainspotting’ Toilet Scene and How ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ Almost Went Straight to Video