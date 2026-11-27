French rugby captain Antoine Dupont guides Les Bleus to the Nations Championship final, setting up a historic clash with South Africa at Twickenham on Sunday.

Antoine Dupont has led France into the Nations Championship final, securing a place in Sunday's decisive match against South Africa at Twickenham. The France captain, widely considered among the greatest rugby players of his generation, delivered a series of mesmeric individual performances this month to propel Les Bleus to this historic milestone. This upcoming clash represents a unique opportunity for France to win a cross-hemisphere competition for the first time in their history.

Dupont Compares to Rugby Greats

Antoine Dupont stands alongside legends like Martin Johnson, Dan Carter, Richie McCaw, Jonny Wilkinson, and Sir Gareth Edwards as a figure of extraordinary achievement. Unlike the imposing physical stature of Johnson or the late Jonah Lomu, Dupont is less than 6ft tall and softly spoken. He does not dominate a room physically, but when he steps between the white lines, he transforms into a gladiator capable of otherworldly feats. His fellow All Blacks Carter and McCaw possess a film star-like pizazz, while Edwards exudes regality, yet Dupont's greatness radiates through his gameplay rather than his presence off the pitch.

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Dupont Career Achievements and Honors

Antoine Dupont's trophy cabinet is already immense at the age of 30. His career highlights include six Top14 wins in 2019, 2021, 2023, 2024, 2025, and 2026, along with three Six Nations titles in 2022, 2025, and 2026. He secured one Six Nations grand slam in 2022 and two European Champions Cups in 2021 and 2024. Additionally, Dupont won Olympic gold in rugby sevens in 2024. He has been named World Rugby men's 15s player of the year once in 2021 and World Rugby men's sevens player of the year in 2024. He also received the Player of the Six Nations award three times in 2020, 2022, and 2023, and European player of the year twice in 2021 and 2024.

Managing Pressure and Personal Routine

Antoine Dupont explains that he has dealt with intense pressure on and off the pitch for five or six years. He maintains his passion by living a normal life, walking his dog, having coffee, and spending time with his family in Toulouse. His family lives just one hour from where he plays his club rugby, which allows him to stay connected with his childhood friends. These simple activities help him think about something other than rugby, preserving the mentality he had since he was five years old when he first wanted to play with a ball in his hands.

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France vs South Africa Final Preview

Antoine Dupont acknowledges that South Africa is probably the best team at the moment, making the final a great challenge. France defeated the back-to-back world champions in a compelling match in Paris earlier this month, giving them good memories. However, Dupont warns that the Springboks have proved their strength in big moments over the last few years. He believes it will be even harder to win on Sunday, noting that South Africa will be strong in critical situations.

Impact on World Rugby Rankings

Antoine Dupont praised England's performances this autumn, particularly their record win over New Zealand. He found England in very good shape, noting that they were hard for the All Blacks to stop on their offensive line. This form bodes well for the northern teams in the upcoming Six Nations. France's win over South Africa earlier this month was achieved despite Dupont suffering a serious knee injury in the 2025 Six Nations that kept him out until December of last year. Coach Fabien Galthie used a mammoth 50 players across the summer and autumn windows, fielding a team without 25 men, including many leading lights. A victory in the final would take France to the top of World Rugby's rankings for only the second time in their history.