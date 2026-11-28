The Texas A&M Aggies lose a critical piece of the defensive front to injury against the Texas Longhorns

Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Anto Saka lines up against the LSU Tigers during the first quarter at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectIt wasn't an ideal start for the Aggies in the first quarter, but they controlled the pace and found someMuch of that success was determined by the defense, who came out ferocious, but everything wouldn't continue going their way as edge defender Anto Saka was injured in the second quarter and had to be carted off the field.

Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Anto Saka applies pressure to Missouri State Bears quarterback Skyler Locklear during the first quarter at Kyle Field | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Saka might not have stats that fly off the pages, including just .5 a sack on the season, but it's his force on the field and his impact requiring double teams that make him a problem against opposing offensive lines. Saka has compiled 14 tackles, including five of them solo, two tackles for loss, and one fumble recovery this year.

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A veteran player, he does an excellent job of doing his job and helping set the edge against opposing offenses. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details.