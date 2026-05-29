Antisemitic Activist Abused National Treasure Dame Helen Mirren in the Street

The Daily Mail reveals the identity of the antisemitic far-left activist who abused national treasure Dame Helen Mirren in the street. Tom Carroll, from north London, has a history of posting abusive antisemitic material online and was engaged in haranguing Dame Helen and her husband Taylor Hackford in London, calling her an 'evil Zionist bitch'.

This is the antisemitic far-left activist who abused national treasure Dame Helen Mirren in the street, the Daily Mail can reveal. Corbynista Tom Carroll, from north London, has a history of posting abusive antisemitic material online and was engaged in haranguing Dame Helen and her husband Taylor Hackford in London, calling her an 'evil Zionist bitch'.

Oscar-winning actress Dame Helen, 80, has long been outspoken in her support for Israel and opposition to cultural boycotts against the country. The ugly incident featured in an online clip, first posted by an Instagram account called Anti-Fascist Action UK, shows the Oscar-winning actress, 80, being approached as she walked along the street in London with her husband, Taylor Hackford. The video was originally posted in November 2025, in a longer form, and only by the @antifascistactionuk account.

On Wednesday, the same account reposted the clip, confirming that the operator of the Instagram account had shot the video. The Mail has established that the Instagram account is linked to a YouTube and PayPal account run by Tom Carroll, who in turn has been tagged on Instagram in a photo, linking him with the @antifascistactionuk account.

Yesterday, an X (formerly Twitter) account called GnasherJew, a digital investigation team using open source intelligence to expose antisemites, named Carroll publicly, posting: 'The individual behind the antifascistactionuk's account on Instagram who reportedly called Helen Mirren 'evil Zionist bitch' has been identified as Tom Carroll. Pictured: Corbynista Tom Carroll who abused national treasure Dame Helen Mirren in the street.

Helen Mirren and her husband Taylor Hackford in the video shared by Carroll on social media where he verbally abused Dame Helen calling her a 'evil Zionist bitch'. A man identical to Carroll was included in a rogues gallery of Pro-Palestinian activists wanted by the Metropolitan Police in 2023 following a demonstration in central London where he was photographed with a loud hailer.

At the time, in November 2023, a month after the murderous October 7 attacks by Hamas and the violent Israeli response, Chief Superintendent Paul Trevers said: 'We know the effect of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East continues to have a significant impact on communities in London and we will do all we can to keep people safe.

'Our officers continue to meet regularly with members of the Jewish and Muslim communities across the capital to provide reassurance and to respond to any concerns they may have. 'We have also been clear that offences, such as hate crime and support for proscribed organisations, will not be tolerated and we continue to have a dedicated policing operation to investigate these crimes and identify offenders.

In 2018, Carroll was wanted in connection with a brutal assault on an 84-year-old woman at Shoreditch station whilst he was on his way from a violent far-left protest. Five years later he handed himself in to police in 2023 where he pleaded not guilty but was sentenced to 12 months' probation & 200 hours' community service for the lesser crime of threatening behaviour.

Since then, his Instagram account has been full of antisemitic tropes and conspiracy theories, such as suggesting that the Bondi Beach shooting was a 'false flag' or 'staged'. He has re-posted neo-Nazi propaganda alleging Jews declared war on Germany and are responsible for WW2, praising Hitler, and suggested that Anne Frank's diary was made up. How should public figures respond to personal abuse over their views on Israel and Palestine? What's your view?

Carroll in a post online. In 2018 Carroll was wanted in connection with a brutal assault on an 84-year-old woman at Shoreditch station whilst he was on his way from a violent far-left protest. Helen Mirren and her husband Taylor Hackford (pictured in Beverley Hills in January 2026). The actress has long been outspoken in her support for Israel and opposition to cultural boycotts against the country.

Other memes he has reposted include one stating: 'It's okay to be antisemitic.

' He was pictured at a Corbyn Kill the Bill rally in 2022 and at a Labour Party rally in 2018 in St Ives, Cornwall





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Antisemitism Far-Left Activist Abuse Dame Helen Mirren Instagram Pro-Palestinian Activists Support For Israel Cultural Boycotts Support For Proscribed Organisations Hate Crime Pro-Palestinian Rally Pro-Israel Rally Support For Israel Support For Proscribed Organisations Support For Proscribed Organisations Support For Proscribed Organisations Support For Proscribed Organisations Support For Proscribed Organisations Support For Proscribed Organisations Support For Proscribed Organisations Support For Proscribed Organisations Support For Proscribed Organisations Support For Proscribed Organisations Support For Proscribed Organisations Support For Proscribed Organisations Support For Proscribed Organisations Support For Proscribed Organisations Support For Proscribed Organisations Support For Proscribed Organisations Support For Proscribed Organisations Support For Proscribed Organisations Support For Proscribed Organisations Support For Proscribed Organisations Support For Proscribed Organisations Support For Proscribed Organisations Support For Proscribed Organisations Support For Proscribed Organisations Support For Proscribed Organisations Support For Proscribed Organisations Support For Proscribed Organisations Support For Proscribed Organisations Support For Proscribed Organisations Support For Proscribed Organisations Support For Proscribed Organisations Support For Proscribed Organisations Support For Proscribed Organisations Support For Proscribed Organisations Support For Proscribed Organisations Support For Proscribed Organisations Support For Proscribed Organisations Support For Proscribed Organisations Support For Proscribed Organisations Support For Proscribed Organisations Support For Proscribed Organisations Support For Proscribed Organisations Support For Proscribed Organisations Support For Proscribed Organisations Support For Proscribed Organisations Support For Proscribed Organisations Support For Proscribed Organisations Support For Proscribed Organisations Support For Proscribed Organisations Support For Proscribed Organisations Support For Proscribed Organisations Support For Proscribed Organisations Support For Proscribed Organisations Support For Proscribed Organisations Support For Proscribed Organisations Support For Proscribed Organisations Support For Proscribed Organisations Support For Proscribed Organisations Support For Proscribed Organisations Support For Proscribed Organisations Support For Proscribed Organisations Support For Proscribed Organisations Support For Proscribed Organisations Support For Proscribed Organisations Support For Proscribed Organisations Support For Proscribed Organisations Support For Proscribed Organisations Support For Proscribed Organisations Support For Proscribed Organisations Support For Proscribed Organisations Support For Proscribed Organisations Support For Proscribed Organisations Support For Proscribed Organisations Support For Proscribed Organisations Support For Proscribed Organisations Support For Proscribed Organisations Support For Proscribed Organisations Support For Proscribed Organisations Support For Proscribed Organisations Support For Proscribed Organisations Support For Proscribed Organisations Support For Proscribed Organisations Support For Proscribed Organisations Support For Proscribed Organisations Support For Proscribed Organisations Support For Proscribed Organisations Support For Proscribed Organisations Support For Proscribed Organisations Support For Proscribed Organisations Support For Proscribed Organisations Support For Proscribed Organisations Support For Proscribed Organisations Support For Proscribed Organisations Support For Proscribed Organisations Support For Proscribed Organisations Support For Proscribed Organisations Support For Proscribed Organisations Support For Proscribed Organisations Support For Proscribed Organisations Support For Proscribed Organisations Support For Proscribed Organisations Support For Proscribed Organisations Support For Proscribed Organisations Support For Proscribed Organisations Support For Proscribed Organisations Support For Pro

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MobLand’s Helen Mirren Responds To Tom Hardy Feud Rumors After Season 3 Firing ReportsMirren breaks silence on Tom Hardy controversy.

Read more »

Dame Helen Mirren Harassed by Pro-Palestine Activist in LondonDame Helen Mirren, an 80-year-old Oscar-winning actress, was accosted in the street by a pro-Palestine stranger who called her an evil Zionist bitch.

Read more »

Antisemitic Far-Left Activist Identified for Abusing Helen MirrenTom Carroll, a far-left activist with a history of antisemitic online posts, was identified as the individual who verbally abused actress Dame Helen Mirren and her husband in London, calling her an 'evil Zionist bitch'. The incident was captured on video and reposted by an Instagram account linked to Carroll. Carroll has a record of criminal behavior including an assault on an elderly woman and has promoted neo-Nazi propaganda and conspiracy theories.

Read more »

Helen Mirren breaks silence on Tom Hardy ‘MobLand’ drama amid their reported beefThe update comes after Hardy was reportedly fired from the Paramount+ series after sources claimed he and Mirren were involved in an onset feud during filming.

Read more »