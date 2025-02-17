Antiques Roadshow Uncovers Treasures at Living History Farms

Antiques Roadshow travels to Living History Farms in Iowa, where appraisers uncover hidden treasures and share their stories. Watch as experts evaluate a 1977 Kenner Darth Vader figure, a Tippco toy motorcycle, and a Ty Cobb bat, among other intriguing finds.

Antiques Roadshow is embarking on a journey to Living History Farms in Urbandale, Iowa, unearthing hidden treasures and revealing captivating stories behind them. A fascinating array of items will be showcased, including a 1977 Kenner Darth Vader figure, a Tippco toy motorcycle with a sidecar, and a Ty Cobb professional model bat, dating back to around 1925. The show's expert appraisers, such as Arlie Sulka, Michael Bertoia, Lark E.

Mason, and David Weiss, will meticulously examine each piece, shedding light on its history, craftsmanship, and potential value. One item is rumored to be worth a staggering $75,000 to $125,000, making it a highlight of the episode. Viewers will have the opportunity to witness the excitement and anticipation as the appraisers unveil the true worth of these fascinating objects. 'Antiques Roadshow Living History Farms, Hour 1' premieres on Monday, February 17th at 8/7c PM on PBS.





