Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / Watch Monday, Nov. 23, 2026 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encore Wednesday, Nov. 25 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2. Explore the era between Boomers and Millennials for exciting treasures from the mid-1960s to early 1980s, also known as the Generation X years.

/ Watch Monday, Nov. 23, 2026 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encore Wednesday, Nov. 25 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2is part adventure, part history lesson, and part treasure hunt!

Watch as specialists from the country's leading auction houses and independent dealers offer free appraisals of antiques and collectibles, revealing fascinating truths about family treasures and flea market finds. Linda Dyer appraises Charles Loloma gold bracelets, ca. 1981, in Anaheim, Calif. On this episode, explore the era between Boomers and Millennials for exciting treasures from the mid-1960s to early 1980s, also known as the Generation X years.

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Standout appraisals include Matt Groening artwork; Charles Loloma bracelets; and Evel Knievel's leathers.designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier. You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7.

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We also added a new channel - FNX . Yourworks on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account. Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar.

Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.